IFCJ deploys emergency resources to support Israelis under fire
“In the face of a possible crisis, the Fellowship does not wait,” said the group’s president and CEO.
The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) has activated emergency operations to deliver life-saving assistance to Israeli civilians amid escalating Iranian missile attacks, the organization announced on Sunday.
The Fellowship said it was coordinating with local authorities, hospitals, rescue forces and aid groups to assess urgent needs and deploy critical support.
Emergency measures include readiness to deploy 13 mobile bomb shelters, including five reinforced “Arbel” units, with plans to purchase dozens more shelters in accordance with Home Front Command guidelines.
Hospitals are also receiving support. The Fellowship is offering support for the protected underground facility at Rambam Medical Center, which it helped establish, and is preparing 300 beds and donating a mobile X-ray machine for the Galilee Medical Center’s protected facility.
To address humanitarian needs, the Fellowship prepared thousands of food packages with the ESHEL Chabad Food Bank and set aside 1,500 food purchase cards for displaced families. It also readied 380 first-aid kits for distribution to local authorities, and 1,000 bulletproof vests and helmets for volunteers from United Hatzalah.
Additional preparations include evacuation vehicles for elderly and disabled residents and continued support for new immigrants. The organization has previously donated armored ambulances and equipment to Magen David Adom and emergency supplies through Latet.
“In the face of a possible crisis, the Fellowship does not wait,” said Yael Eckstein, the group’s president and global CEO.
Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Fellowship has committed $300 million in humanitarian and security assistance across Israel.