More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IFCJ deploys emergency resources to support Israelis under fire

“In the face of a possible crisis, the Fellowship does not wait,” said the group’s president and CEO.

Mar. 3, 2026
JNS Staff

IFCJ deploys emergency resources to support Israelis under fire

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
International Fellowship of Christians and Jews' (IFCJ) volunteers removing packages from a van. Photo by Elad Zagman/IFCJ.
International Fellowship of Christians and Jews’ (IFCJ) volunteers removing packages from a van. Photo by Elad Zagman/IFCJ.

The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (IFCJ) has activated emergency operations to deliver life-saving assistance to Israeli civilians amid escalating Iranian missile attacks, the organization announced on Sunday.

The Fellowship said it was coordinating with local authorities, hospitals, rescue forces and aid groups to assess urgent needs and deploy critical support.

Emergency measures include readiness to deploy 13 mobile bomb shelters, including five reinforced “Arbel” units, with plans to purchase dozens more shelters in accordance with Home Front Command guidelines.

Hospitals are also receiving support. The Fellowship is offering support for the protected underground facility at Rambam Medical Center, which it helped establish, and is preparing 300 beds and donating a mobile X-ray machine for the Galilee Medical Center’s protected facility.

To address humanitarian needs, the Fellowship prepared thousands of food packages with the ESHEL Chabad Food Bank and set aside 1,500 food purchase cards for displaced families. It also readied 380 first-aid kits for distribution to local authorities, and 1,000 bulletproof vests and helmets for volunteers from United Hatzalah.

Additional preparations include evacuation vehicles for elderly and disabled residents and continued support for new immigrants. The organization has previously donated armored ambulances and equipment to Magen David Adom and emergency supplies through Latet.

“In the face of a possible crisis, the Fellowship does not wait,” said Yael Eckstein, the group’s president and global CEO.

Since Oct. 7, 2023, the Fellowship has committed $300 million in humanitarian and security assistance across Israel.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Flag of the Republic of Turkey. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin