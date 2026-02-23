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India ‘deeply values’ friendship with Israel, Modi says ahead of visit

The Indian premier in an X post thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who earlier on Sunday hailed ties with New Delhi.

Feb. 23, 2026
JNS Staff

India ‘deeply values’ friendship with Israel, Modi says ahead of visit

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India's prime minister Modi
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks to the media during a White House visit with U.S. President Donald Trump on Feb. 13, 2025. Credit: The White House.

India “deeply values the enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation and a shared commitment to peace and progress,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Sunday ahead of his visit to Jerusalem.

Modi in an X post thanked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who earlier on Sunday hailed ties with New Delhi, saying he and Modi were “personal friends” and would work to strengthen cooperation.

“Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister Netanyahu. I fully agree with you on the bond between India and Israel as well as the diverse nature of our bilateral relations,” Modi wrote.

“India deeply values the enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation and a shared commitment to peace and progress,” he said. “Looking forward to our discussions during my upcoming Israel visit.”

Netanyahu told reporters at the start of the Cabinet meeting on Sunday that Modi’s visit on Wednesday was part of Israel’s broader vision to build alliances to counter both Shi’ite and Sunni Muslim radicalism.

The premier said Israel would seek to deepen economic, diplomatic and security cooperation with New Delhi, while also expanding partnerships with other Mediterranean, African, Asian and moderate Arab countries.

Modi was scheduled to address Knesset lawmakers, hold an innovation event in Jerusalem and visit the Jewish state’s Yad Vashem national Holocaust memorial alongside the prime minister, said Netanyahu.

The Israeli premier noted he was “personal friends” with his Indian counterpart, explaining: “We speak frequently on the phone and visit one another. I have visited India, and Modi has visited here.”

“The fabric of this relationship has grown tighter,” said Netanyahu. “He is coming here so we can tighten it further through a series of decisions related to strengthening the cooperation between our governments and countries, including economic, diplomatic and security cooperation.”

Ties between India and Israel have been steadily improving since Modi’s election in 2014. The premier has transformed the country’s stance from Cold War-era alignment with the Arab world to a more pro-Israel one.

Under Modi, India and Israel have significantly deepened their strategic, economic and defense ties, a cooperation driven by the two countries’ shared security concerns and tech collaboration. Bilateral trade has surged, more than doubling to a record-breaking $5 billion in 2024.

JNS Staff
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