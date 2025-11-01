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News   Israel News

Iran says won’t dismantle missiles, ready for war with Israel

Tehran expects “hostile behavior from the Zionist regime. We are at the apex of preparedness at all levels,” the Islamic Republic’s top diplomat said.

Nov. 1, 2025
JNS Staff
Iran Missiles
An Israeli defense system fires interceptors at missiles launched from Iran, Oct. 1, 2024. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90.
( Nov. 1, 2025 / JNS )

Iran said on Saturday that although it is prepared to engage in talks about its nuclear ambitions, its missile program is not up for discussion.

“We are ready to talk to address concerns about our nuclear program. We emphasize the peaceful nature of our nuclear program. It is possible to reach a fair agreement, but Washington has set impossible and unacceptable preconditions,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera.

He added, “There will be no negotiations on our missile program. It would be foolish if one hands over his weapons.”

The top diplomat moreover stated that his country is “prepared for any scenario” in the wake of its 12-day war with Israel in June. Tehran expects “hostile behavior from the Zionist regime. We are at the apex of preparedness at all levels. Israel will suffer another defeat in any future war,” he said.

“We have gained a lot of experience from the recent war and tested our missiles in a real battle,” Araghchi continued. “If the Zionist regime launches an attack, it will come with dire consequences for it.”

The 10-year nuclear deal between Iran and world powers expired on Oct. 18, with Tehran announcing it is no longer bound by the 2015 agreement.

Under the deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), financial sanctions on Iran were lifted in return for promised limitations on its nuclear program.

Since the war’s conclusion, which also saw the involvement of the U.S. in bombing Iran’s nuclear facilities of Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan on June 21, Tehran has refused to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the United Nation’s nuclear watchdog.

This prompted the United Nations, led by Britain, France and Germany, to on Sept. 27 reimpose international sanctions on Iran under the “snapback” mechanism built into the 2015 JCPOA nuclear deal. The mechanism restored restrictions on arms transfers, missile technology and sensitive financial dealings.

Araghchi told Al Jazeera that “The activation of the snapback mechanism by the Europeans is illegal and there is no international consensus on sanctions against us. Our priority is to strengthen relations with neighboring countries and we are ready to engage with the West without any dictates.”

The minister also talked about Iran’s stock of enriched uranium, whose fate was the object of much speculation in the wake of the war.

“Nuclear materials remain buried under the rubble of bombed nuclear facilities and have not been moved elsewhere,” Araghchi said. “Our nuclear buildings and equipment are damaged, but our technology remains intact,” he added.

Iran United Nations Defense and Security U.S. Foreign Policy
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