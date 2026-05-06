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WATCH: Two Palestinians arrested in central Israel over suspected terror plot

During searches in the area, police officers located a vehicle with a “vest” inside.

May. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli security forces arrest an illegal Palestinian infiltrator from Judea in the central town of Tel Mond, May 5, 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israeli security forces arrest an illegal Palestinian infiltrator from Judea in the central town of Tel Mond, May 5, 2026. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit.
( May 6, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli security forces detained two Palestinian illegals from the Judea city of Hebron during a raid in central Israel, the Israel Police announced Wednesday, saying one is being suspected of planning a terror attack.

The arrests were carried out on Tuesday afternoon in the town of Tel Mond following intelligence provided by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), according to a police statement.

Police officers and Israel Border Police units surrounded the compound where the suspects were staying, it said. During the operation, one of the suspects fled on foot, and officers launched a manhunt.

The suspect was arrested shortly afterward, and a second Palestinian was located in the area after he tried to escape by jumping from a rooftop. He was injured and taken into custody after receiving medical treatment at the scene.

During searches in the area, officers located a vehicle with a “vest” inside, according to police.

Both suspects were “transferred for further investigation,” the statement concluded.

Defense and Security Judea and Samaria
JNS Staff
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