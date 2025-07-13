Ireland set to boycott Jewish goods from Judea and Samaria

Ireland‘s parliament is expected to bring to a final vote on Tuesday a law that would ban the import of products made in Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, defining their sale as a criminal offense.

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan sent a letter to a series of senior officials in the Trump administration and Congress, in which he expressed outrage over the Israeli Settlements (Prohibition of Importation of Goods) Bill 2025, which would be the first against Jews because of their religion and place of residence since the Holocaust.

He demanded that the officials impose high tariffs on Ireland in response if the law is approved. This is the first time that a Western state is considering imposing a legal boycott against Jewish products only, without any reference to Arab factories operating in the same area.

This is an “antisemitic law that discriminates only against Jews living in Judea and Samaria,” Dagan wrote.

He said the bill “constitutes a direct violation of human rights, morally and security-wise—and contradicts the official policy of the U.S. under the Trump administration, which recognized in an official declaration that the Judea and Samaria area is not occupied territory and that settlement there is legal and does not contradict international law.”

According to Dagan, the bill “grants a prize to the terror of the Palestinian Authority and harms peace-loving residents, and it constitutes an integral part of the international boycott policy BDS—a movement that the United States itself has condemned again and again.

“If Ireland passes an official law that boycotts Jews only, it will crown itself as an antisemitic country. This will be the first time since the Holocaust that a specific law against Jews will pass in a European country. A country that becomes antisemitic, contrary to U.S. policy, free world countries cannot overlook this. I call on the United States to impose economic tariffs on any country that supports such antisemitic boycott laws,” Dagan wrote.

U.S. federal anti-boycott laws make it illegal for American companies to comply with foreign government boycott requests targeting Israel.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.