Hanan Greenwood

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
On that fateful Shabbat morning, 12 tanks from IDF Battalion 77 were on alert facing a quiet Gaza border. This is the story of some of the crews who fought to the last shell against thousands of terrorists and gave their lives.
Zvi-Hirsh (Grisha) Zovergzde, 32-year-old from Odessa, was killed fighting Russian forces on the Kherson front. Estimates suggest that more than 200 Ukrainian Jewish fighters have perished during the conflict.