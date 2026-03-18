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Hanan Greenwood

Hanan Greenwood

Hanan Greenwood covers religious affairs and the settlement movement for Israel Hayom and JNS.

Tanks on Gaza Border
Features
The tanks that turned the tide on Oct. 7
On that fateful Shabbat morning, 12 tanks from IDF Battalion 77 were on alert facing a quiet Gaza border. This is the story of some of the crews who fought to the last shell against thousands of terrorists and gave their lives.
Oct. 11, 2025
Hanan Greenwood
Israeli Oron Mission Aircraft
Features
Inside Israel’s classified intel aircraft
Aug. 30, 2025
Hanan Greenwood
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir seen after a visit at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, during Tisha B’Av, Aug. 3, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Hundreds visit Temple Mount on Tisha B’Av
Aug. 3, 2025
JNS Staff
Protest March, Gaza Strip
Israel News
Poll: More than half of Israelis want Gaza resettlement
Thousands march near the Strip’s northern border calling for a return to the enclave, which was cleared of Israeli communities in 2005.
Aug. 1, 2025
Hanan Greenwood
Protesters at Shannon Airport in Ireland demand that Dublin sanction Israel, Sept. 8, 2024. Photo by Natalia Campos/Getty Images.
Israel News
Ireland set to boycott Jewish goods from Judea and Samaria
It would be the first time a Western state singles out Jews for a legal boycott.
Jul. 13, 2025
Hanan Greenwood
Ukrainian Jewish soldier Zvi-Hirsh (Grisha) Zovergzde. Credit: Courtesy.
Jewish Life
Jewish chef who died in Ukraine war dreamed of opening Europe’s first kosher Michelin-starred restaurant
Zvi-Hirsh (Grisha) Zovergzde, 32-year-old from Odessa, was killed fighting Russian forces on the Kherson front. Estimates suggest that more than 200 Ukrainian Jewish fighters have perished during the conflict.
Jun. 10, 2025
Hanan Greenwood
Hamas in Khan Yunis
Israel News
Hamas firing squad publicly executes local resident in Gaza City square
IDF Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian condemns the act as “a desperate attempt by Hamas to instill fear in the Gazan public to preserve its regime.”
Jun. 9, 2025
Hanan Greenwood
Remains of the palace of Ahab, the seventh king of Israel, at Sebastia in Samaria. Aug. 23, 2007. Photo by Daniel Ventura via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Rare discovery at capital of the Kingdom of Israel
After nearly a century of archaeological silence, the ancient stones of Sebastia are speaking again as Israeli excavators uncover remarkable finds.
Jun. 7, 2025
Hanan Greenwood
The Iron Beam system. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Features
How Israel’s secret laser weapon went from lab to battlefield in 18 months
Maj. G. discusses the historic deployment of the Iron Beam interceptor.
May. 31, 2025
Hanan Greenwood
IDF reservists who are poised to settle in the Jordan Valley. Credit: Reservists—Generation of Victory.
Israel News
Reservist-led ‘settlement’ in strategic location becomes real
Combat veterans who served on the front lines during the current war will spearhead the rise of Tevetz, a new community in the northern Jordan Valley.
May. 30, 2025
Hanan Greenwood
Police officers at the scene of a terrorist stabbing at the Chain Gate entrance to the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem, May 16, 2025. Credit: Israel Police.
News
Palestinian charged with murdering Israeli partner during childbirth
The newborn was found still attached to the mother’s burned body by the umbilical cord. After an intensive investigation, the infant’s father has been arrested as the primary suspect.
May. 19, 2025
Hanan Greenwood
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