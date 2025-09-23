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News   Israel News

Israel accuses Gaza flotilla of ‘pursuing a violent course of action’

The “flotilla, organized by Hamas, is intended to serve Hamas,” Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein added.

Sep. 23, 2025
JNS Staff

Israel accuses Gaza flotilla of ‘pursuing a violent course of action’

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An activist sailing on the Sumud Flotilla, September 2025. Photo by: Gulcin Bekar/Global Sumud Flotilla.
An activist sailing on the Sumud Flotilla, September 2025. Photo by: Gulcin Bekar/Global Sumud Flotilla.
( Sep. 23, 2025 / JNS )

Israel on Tuesday accused the latest protest flotilla attempting to breach the blockade of Hamas-run Gaza of “pursuing a violent course of action” rather than accepting an offer to transfer its aid through the port of Ashkelon.

“We were sorry to hear the response from the Hamas flotilla representative that the flotilla insists on pursuing a violent course of action and refuses our proposal to transfer, in a coordinated and peaceful manner, any aid that might be aboard the flotilla to the Gaza Strip via the nearby Ashkelon Marina,” tweeted the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

“This response once again highlights the insincerity of the flotilla members and their mission to serve Hamas, rather than the people in Gaza,” it added.

The ministry warned that if the flotilla’s organizers continue to reject Israel’s proposal, the military will take necessary steps to block its entry to the combat zone and enforce the lawful naval blockade, while making every effort to ensure the passengers’ safety.

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Oren Marmorstein subsequently added that the “flotilla, organized by Hamas, is intended to serve Hamas.”

Jerusalem “urges the participants not to break the law and to accept Israel’s proposal for a peaceful transfer of any aid they might have,” he said.

The flotilla, initially launched from Barcelona, departed Tunisia on Sept. 15 for Gaza after repeated delays caused by rough seas.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and Rima Hassan, a French European parliamentarian of Palestinian origin, are among those participating.

The declared aim of the “Global Sumud Flotilla”—sumud meaning “steadfastness” in Arabic—is to “to break the illegal siege on Gaza by sea, open a humanitarian corridor, and end the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people.”

Israel maintains that its naval blockade on Gaza, imposed on Jan. 3, 2009, is compatible with international law. It aims to prevent weapons, terrorists and money from entering or exiting the Gaza Strip by sea. The enclave has been ruled by Hamas since 2007.

In June, Israel blocked another flotilla to Gaza. Thunberg, who also participated in that attempt, was returned to her native Sweden and banned from entering Israel, along with 11 other activists, for 100 years.

On Thursday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said that the latest flotilla of about 40 boats, operating under the guise of humanitarian aid, is openly backed by Hamas.

“In Hamas’s own words: ‘We call for mobilizing all means to support the Global Steadfastness Flotilla heading to Gaza,’” the ministry tweeted.

“This is not humanitarian. This is a jihadist initiative serving the terror group’s agenda,” added the post.

Hamas Gaza Strip Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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