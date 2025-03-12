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News   Israel News

Israel begins border negotiations with Lebanon

As a goodwill gesture, Israel transferred to its northern neighbor three Lebanese detainees.

Mar. 12, 2025
Shachar Kleiman
Lebanon Border
A warning sign on the border between Israel and Lebanon, Feb. 12, 2025. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.

Israel and Lebanon on Tuesday initiated negotiations towards settling the border between the two countries.

Representatives of the Israel Defense Forces, the United States, France and Lebanon agreed during a meeting in Naqoura in Southern Lebanon to establish three joint working groups aimed at stabilizing the region.

The working groups will focus on three main issues: The five strategic points in Southern Lebanon that remain under Israeli control following the expiration of the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, discussions regarding the Blue Line and remaining territorial disputes between the two countries, and the status of Lebanese detainees held by Israel.

As part of these developments, and in coordination with the United States, five Lebanese detainees were transferred from Israel to Lebanon as a gesture of goodwill to Lebanon’s newly elected president. The detainees were transferred via the Rosh Hanikra crossing, escorted by a Red Cross convoy.

This is an edited version of a story originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hezbollah Israeli Foreign Policy
Shachar Kleiman
Shachar Kleiman Shachar Kleiman
Shachar Kleiman is an Arab affairs correspondent for Israel Hayom.
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