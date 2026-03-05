Israel eases wartime restrictions, offices to reopen

Israel’s Home Front Command has lightened wartime restrictions, announcing on Wednesday evening that starting on Thursday at noon Israelis can work from offices and congregate in groups of up to 50 people.

The change came after warnings from the Israeli Finance Ministry that continuing with the restrictions linked to the most severe “red” level was causing excessive damage to the economy.

The ministry warned on Wednesday that the war could cost 9.5 billion shekels (~$3 billion) per week under the current restrictions. It asked the Home Front Command to shift the current security level from “red” to “orange.”

Under “red” conditions, schools and workplaces are shuttered (outside of those defined as essential). Under “orange,” it’s permitted to work in offices from where one can reach a protected space, i.e. shelter or reinforced room. Schools remain closed.

“Maintaining the strength of the economy is not a luxury, but a necessity that cannot be taken lightly,” Israeli Finance Ministry Director General Ilan Rom wrote in a letter on Wednesday to the commander of the Home Front Command, IDF Brig. Gen. Shai Klepper.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich sent a follow-up letter to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the same day, repeating the ministry’s request that the country move to less restrictive conditions.

“Responsible risk management allows the opening of activity in the vicinity of protected spaces as early as tomorrow,” said Smotrich.

On Wednesday night, Ben Gurion International Airport reopened on a limited basis.

Israeli carriers will only operate initially to bring home an estimated 100,000 Israelis stranded abroad by the war. Some 33,000 foreign tourists were in Israel when the war broke out on Saturday.

Aviation officials estimate it will take seven to 10 days to bring the Israelis back.