Israel hits Hezbollah targets with ‘wide-scale wave of strikes’

The Israeli military said early on Thursday morning that in the previous hours, it carried out a “wide-scale wave of strikes” on Hezbollah terror infrastructure across Lebanon.

“As part of the strikes, the IDF located and dismantled dozens of launchers, which were ready to launch, and neutralized dozens of Hezbollah operatives while they were preparing to launch toward the State of Israel,” the military said.

It added that it hit “10 terror structures in the Dahieh area,” a Beirut suburb, “including intelligence headquarters, a headquarters of the Radwan unit and additional command centers.” It struck 20 additional targets from the air, the Israel Defense Forces said.

In a separate statement, the Israeli military said it killed Abu Ali Riyan, the Radwan Force combat commander in Southern Lebanon, in a strike in the Harouf area on Saturday.

Riyan, described as the central figure responsible for coordinating operations, recruiting terrorist operatives and managing the unit’s weapons supply chain, was among more than 100 Hezbollah terrorists killed and over 60 Radwan command-and-control centers dismantled in recent operations in Southern Lebanon, according to the IDF.

In a further statement on Thursday, the IDF said it was continuing “extensive waves of strikes from the air and sea in the Beirut area against the Hezbollah terrorist organization,” saying that about 200 munitions had been used to hit some 70 targets, including “terrorist infrastructure, weapons storage facilities, central headquarters and the IRGC Air Force headquarters in Beirut.”

The military said Hezbollah had embedded its infrastructure “in the heart of Beirut under the cover of the civilian population,” and noted that several key terrorists in the area were killed, including Adham Adnan al-Othman of Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Zaid Ali Juma, a Hezbollah artillery commander in Southern Lebanon, as well as five senior IRGC Quds Force commanders.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah fired more than 100 rockets at the Jewish state.

“In my address to the Security Council, I asked the ambassadors to imagine for a moment that they were traveling with their family in a car and heard sirens, and they had 30 seconds to find shelter,” stated Danny Danon, the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, on Wednesday. “This is what happens to the citizens of northern Israel when Hezbollah launches missiles from southern Lebanon.”

“Lebanon needs to decide who controls its country, whether it is the Lebanese government or the terrorist organization Hezbollah, which is driven by the ayatollah regime in Tehran,” the ambassador said.

The IDF said on Thursday that earlier in the week it targeted and killed Abu Dharr Mohammadi, described as the operations commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ missile unit within Hezbollah in Beirut.

According to the military, Mohammadi was a central figure in coordinating Hezbollah’s missile force with senior Iranian officials, played a key role in rebuilding Hezbollah’s missile program during operations “Northern Arrows” [in September 2024] and “Roaring Lion,” and served as an authority on the group’s strategic weapons.

Shortly after the IDF announced the attacks on Hezbollah targets, it said that it had identified missiles that Iran was firing at Israel.

Bunker buster penetration

The Institute for Science and International Security, a nonprofit think tank in Washington, said on Wednesday that satellite imagery from March 11 showed “three large bunker buster penetration holes entering the top” of Taleghan 2, an Iranian nuclear site, “directly into the area where a suspected high explosive containment vessel suitable for nuclear weapons development related testing may have been.

“The overlay shows that the bunker buster bombs were not only precisely on target along the length of the main HE test chamber hall, but it is clear that the interior was destroyed as well given that the main blast(s) traveled outward from the interior to cause significant collateral damage,” it said, “showing that it knocked down a protective defensive wall and destroyed a small building southeast of the facility by concussion from the main bunker buster blasts.”

The site’s “fire control and instrumentation building” was “also fully destroyed,” the institute said. “This site has been under construction since before the June 2025 war and has continued unabated until now. Iran made significant efforts to harden and protect the site, but clearly those efforts weren’t enough. The penetration holes indicate that the internal facility is likely bombed out, destroying anything that was inside.”

In a statement on Thursday, the IDF said that as part of recent waves of strikes in Tehran, the Israeli Air Force hit an additional Iranian nuclear-weapons development compound at Taleghan, which it said the regime has used in recent years to develop advanced explosives and conduct sensitive experiments linked to the AMAD nuclear-weapons project.

It noted that Tehran has been trying to rehabilitate the site after it was previously hit in October 2024 and that the IDF was also behind the March 3 strike on the Minzadehei compound.

“The strike is a part of the series of operations carried out throughout ‘Operation Rising Lion’ [in June 2025] aimed at further damaging the Iranian terrorist regime’s nuclear aspirations,” the IDF said.