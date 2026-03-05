More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel reopens airport for repatriation flights

The inbound-only flights were being operated by all four Israeli airlines, led by flag carrier El Al, to bring home tens of thousands of Israelis stranded abroad by the war.

Mar. 5, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits

Israel reopens airport for repatriation flights

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Return to Israel
Israeli passengers return home on the first repatriation flights to Ben-Gurion International Airport on March 5, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.

The first repatriation flights for Israelis stranded abroad amid the war with Iran landed on Thursday at Ben-Gurion International Airport, after five days during which Israeli airspace was shuttered to all civilian traffic amid Iranian missile attacks.

The inbound-only flights were being operated by all four Israeli airlines, led by flag carrier El Al, to bring home tens of thousands of Israelis stranded abroad by the war.

Outbound flights from Israel will resume on Sunday, Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev said on Thursday.

“After assessing the situation, we have made the decision to open the skies starting Sunday for outbound flights, subject to security developments,” said Regev.

An estimated 100,000 Israelis were abroad when the conflict broke out on Saturday, while some 33,000 foreign tourists were in Israel.

Aviation officials estimate it will take seven to 10 days to bring the Israelis abroad back home.

The first flights to land in Israel on Thursday morning were an El Al flight from Athens and an Israir flight from Rome, with Arkia and Air Haifa flights scheduled to arrive later in the day.

“This is a signifcant and moving moment for all of us, after five days when the country’s skies were closed to commercial flights,” the pilot of the El Al plane told passengers before takeoff. “We are proud to bring you back to Israel.”

From the control tower at the airport just outside of Tel Aviv, the Israeli Transportation Minister told the pilot: “We wish you a safe landing and with God’s help, we will bring all the Israelis home.”

The landings were later briefly halted Thursday morning during an Iranian missile attack that targeted central Israel.

El Al said on Tuesday it has started assigning ticket holders stranded abroad to repatriation flights from 22 destinations back to Israel. The placement will be carried out by the airline based on the date of the customers’ original flight tickets.

Over the last five days, thousands of tourists in Israel, as well as Israelis abroad, traveled via land border crossing through Egypt to get home.

Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits is an award-winning international journalist who is an Israel correspondent and feature news writer at JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is now based in Tel Aviv.
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the site of an Iranian missile strike in Arad on March 22, 2026. Photo by Avi Ohayon/GPO.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Iran a threat to entire world
At the site of a missile impact in southern Israel, the Israeli premier accused Tehran of targeting civilians and holy sites, and urged global action to stop Iranian aggression.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
https://newsmedia.tasnimnews.ir/Tasnim/Uploaded/Image/1402/02/26/1402022609510427827584284.jpg
World News
Iran strikes near Baghdad, threatens escalation
Regime media reports drone attack near airport as Tehran hints at widening campaign across Gulf.
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Two F/A-18 Super Hornets launch from the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in the Mediterranean Sea, in support of "Operation Epic Fury" on March 3, 2026. Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Adm. Brad Cooper: ‘Iran’s combat capability is in steady decline’
With air supremacy and the use of bunker-busting bombs on underground facilities in the Strait of Hormuz, the CENTCOM chief laid out the scale of the battering inflicted on the Islamic Republic.
Mar. 22, 2026
Dudi Kogan
Flag of the Republic of Turkey. Credit: Zeynel Cebeci via Wikimedia Commons.
Analysis
Iran war undermines Turkey’s regional ambitions
Ankara’s balancing act grows more difficult as economic pressure, border instability and strategic tensions reshape its position in the Middle East.
Mar. 22, 2026
Shimon Sherman
IAF F-35 stealth fighter aircraft
Israel News
IDF kills senior Hamas moneyman in Lebanon
Walid Muhammad Dib was responsible for transferring funds to Palestinian terrorists in Judea and Samaria, Lebanon and “additional countries.”
Mar. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz makes an announcement regarding Hezbollah, March 22, 2026. Photo by Elad Malka/MoD.
Israel News
Israel orders all Litani River bridges destroyed to hem in Hezbollah
The IDF also will speed up the destruction of southern Lebanese homes exploited by the terror group.
Mar. 22, 2026
David Isaac
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israel’s new preemptive strategy against Iran and Hezbollah
Mar. 22, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin