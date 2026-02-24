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News   Israel News

Israel to donate over 100 generators to Ukraine, FM says on war anniversary

Gideon Sa’ar announced the move in a call with Rabbi Meir Stambler, chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine.

Feb. 24, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel to donate over 100 generators to Ukraine, FM says on war anniversary

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A street damaged after a Russian airstrike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 22, 2026. Photo by Iveta Doneva/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.
A street damaged after a Russian airstrike in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 22, 2026. Photo by Iveta Doneva/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images.

Israel is donating 117 generators to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Tuesday, marking the fourth anniversary of the Russian invasion. The units will be deployed around Kyiv starting Wednesday.

Sa’ar announced the move in a call with Rabbi Meir Stambler, chairman of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine.

According to a statement from the Foreign Ministry, the move came in the wake of a conversation Sa’ar held with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha regarding the difficult power situation in the Kyiv region. During Tuesday’s call with Stambler, Sa’ar asked about the situation of the Jews and wished them a happy Purim.

On Thursday, Jerusalem’s Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism announced an aid package worth four million shekels ($1.3 million) to assist the Jewish community amid the power cuts.

Due to extensive damage to energy infrastructure during the Russo-Ukrainian war and harsh winter conditions, much of the Jewish population is facing prolonged power cuts, the ministry said.

The Israeli assistance “includes stays in hotels and guesthouses with continuous electricity and heating, as well as hot meals, focusing on cities experiencing extended power cuts,” according to a statement.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk told the Walla outlet on Tuesday that Jerusalem “stands before a clear moral and historic choice” amid the war with the Russian Federation.

“For Ukraine, Russia is what Hamas is for Israel—an aggressive force seeking to undermine the existence of a sovereign state, deliberately targeting civilians and waging a boundless war against a free society,” Korniychuk continued.

“Precisely because Israel has experienced existential terror and threats to its right to exist, there is no country better positioned to understand the reality Ukraine is facing,” he said, urging the government of the Jewish state to stand alongside Kyiv “without hesitation.”

As the war on Ukraine entered its fifth year on Tuesday, Israel’s Interior Ministry decided to extend collective protection so that all Ukrainian refugees can stay until the end of March, the i24News site reported.

About 23,000 Ukrainians—mostly women—are currently living in Israel and are not eligible for citizenship under the Law of Return, which grants citizenship to Jews and some of their descendants.

Around 14,000 have fled to Israel since the war began on Feb. 24, 2022, while roughly 9,000 were already in the country beforehand for various reasons, including as migrant workers, asylum seekers or migrants. All are legal residents of the country and are shielded from deportation.

JNS Staff
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