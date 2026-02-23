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Israel warns citizens to shelter in parts of Mexico

Jerusalem tells citizens to stay put amid cartel violence, flight disruptions and rising security risks after killing of Jalisco cartel kingpin.

Feb. 23, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel warns citizens to shelter in parts of Mexico

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Burned cars and trucks, allegedly torched by organized crime members on a highway near Acatlán de Juárez in Mexico’s Jalisco state, on Feb. 22, 2026. Photo by Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images.
Burned cars and trucks, allegedly torched by organized crime members on a highway near Acatlán de Juárez in Mexico’s Jalisco state, on Feb. 22, 2026. Photo by Ulises Ruiz/AFP via Getty Images.

Israel’s embassy in Mexico City has urged Israelis in several Mexican states to stay in their homes or hotels “until further notice” due to ongoing violence and transport disruptions.

In a Facebook message posted overnight Sunday Israel time, the embassy listed Jalisco—including Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara—Baja California, Quintana Roo and areas of Guanajuato, Guerrero, Michoacan, Oaxaca and Nuevo Leon, citing flight cancellations and suspended taxi and shuttle services.

The embassy advised Israelis to avoid nonessential travel, steer clear of areas with police or security activity, follow local media and authorities’ instructions, stay away from crowds and dial 911 in emergencies.

The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem issued a separate warning to Israelis in Mexico shortly before the embassy statement, urging citizens to avoid the Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta airport areas unless travel is essential and pre-coordinated, reduce nonessential movement in Jalisco and other affected regions, steer clear of crowds and areas with heavy security activity, closely follow local authorities’ instructions and media reports, and keep family updated on their whereabouts.

It also published emergency contact numbers for the Foreign Ministry situation center in Jerusalem and for the embassy in Mexico City, including a dedicated embassy emergency line, and called on Israelis to exercise heightened vigilance and act responsibly.

Cartel gunmen have unleashed days of arson, highway blockades and shootouts across Mexico after the army killed Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, aka “El Mencho,” the kingpin of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, with burned vehicles, looted businesses, school closures and shelter‑in‑place orders reported in Jalisco and at least a dozen other states as of Monday.

Latin America
JNS Staff
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