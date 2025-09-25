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Israeli forces kill two PIJ terrorists in Samaria

Alaa Ga’udat Bani Ouda and Mohammad Qassem Suleiman were part of a cell planning an imminent attack.

Sep. 25, 2025
JNS Staff

Israeli forces kill two PIJ terrorists in Samaria

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IDF troops operating in Judea and Samaria, September 2025, Credit: IDF.
IDF troops operating in Judea and Samaria, September 2025, Credit: IDF.
( Sep. 25, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli forces operating overnight Wednesday in the Palestinian town of Tammun, eight miles northeast of Nablus in Samaria, neutralized a terrorist cell planning an imminent attack.

Acting on intelligence, the forces located members of the cell affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad, including Alaa Ga’udat Bani Ouda and Mohammad Qassem Suleiman, both armed operatives involved in planning shooting and explosive attacks.

During the operation, forces encircled the building where the terrorists had barricaded themselves, engaged them with precise fire, and killed them.

During Israeli operations on Wednesday in the Anzah area, near Jenin in northern Samaria, a terrorist hurled an explosive device at soldiers. The troops returned fire, killing the assailant. No IDF injuries were reported.

A day earlier, Israeli forces identified a rocket in the Palestinian city of Tulkarem, in western Samaria. The Israel Defense Forces said the rocket was neutralized by Border Police sappers, while troops scanned the area. The military has opened an investigation into the incident.

IDF Judea and Samaria Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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