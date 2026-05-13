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Huckabee: Israel may have to disarm Hamas on its own

The remarks by the U.S. ambassador highlight a growing realization that disarming Hamas will likely be left to Israel as the terror group reasserts control in half of Gaza.

May. 13, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee at Tel Aviv University on May 12, 2026. Photo by Israel Hadari
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee at Tel Aviv University on May 12, 2026. Photo by Israel Hadari.
( May 13, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said Tuesday that Israel may have to disarm Hamas, amid growing indications the Islamic terror group is reasserting control over parts of Gaza in defiance of a ceasefire agreement that required it to disarm.

The remarks by the top American envoy hinted at both a growing dissatisfaction over the unsettled situation with Hamas in Gaza since a U.S.-brokered ceasefire went into effect on Oct. 10, 2025, a perception overshadowed by the war with Iran, and a growing realization that disarming Hamas will likely be left to the Israeli military.

“Who’s going to actually do the disarming? I don’t know,” Huckabee told a Tel Aviv University conference. “It may end up that the only entity willing to do it will be the IDF.”

Hamas currently is in control of less than half of the Gaza Strip, with the Israeli military in the other half.

He expressed skepticism that the much-touted International Stabilization Force, which several nations have volunteered to join and is meant to secure and govern Gaza, would be able to disarm Hamas, noting that it was a “monitoring border force” and not a demilitarizing force.

The U.S. Ambassador said that the world should thank Israel if it is the only one willing to disarm Hamas instead of censuring it.

“The world can’t condemn Israel for doing what it didn’t have the courage to do, and that’s taking Hamas down,” he said. “You don’t send someone into the fire to put out the fire and then complain because they come out smelling like smoke.”

Gaza Strip
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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