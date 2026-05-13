More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Noam Bettan advances to Eurovision final amid anti-Israel protests at Vienna arena

Bettan’s first performance of “Michelle” at Vienna’s Wiener Stadthalle drew applause as well as boos and whistles.

May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel's Noam Bettan celebrates during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, May 12, 2026. Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images.
Israel’s Noam Bettan celebrates during the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, May 12, 2026. Photo by Christian Bruna/Getty Images.
( May 13, 2026 / JNS )

Israel’s Noam Bettan qualified on Tuesday night for the grand final of the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest after earning enough points in the semifinal to advance.

Alongside the Jewish state, Greece, Finland, Belgium, Sweden, Moldova, Serbia, Croatia, Lithuania and Poland also advanced to the final, which will take place on Saturday night.

Bettan’s first performance of “Michelle” at Vienna’s Wiener Stadthalle drew applause, as well as boos and whistles from anti-Israel protesters in the audience, Ynet reported.

Palestinian flags could also be seen in the arena during Bettan’s performance, and several people were reportedly removed by security after disrupting the contest. Another person was filmed lying on the floor and shouting “genocide” before police escorted him from the venue.

The protests were “really, really loud, but I focused on the performance,” Bettan said after leaving the stage. “I searched with my eyes for the Israeli flags in the crowd. That strengthened me.”

“Thank you to all the people of Israel. Thank you to all the Jews around the world,” he added after qualifying. “Thank you for voting for me. I love you. Wow, I had an amazing performance. I enjoyed every moment. See you in the final.”

After advancing for the final, Bettan rose to the fifth place in bookmakers’ odds to win the contest, overtaking Australia, a leading favorite set to compete in the second semifinal on Thursday.

Yoav Tzafir, the director of Israel’s Eurovision delegation, told Ynet on Tuesday night that “Noam deserves the highest place possible.”

“The reactions were excellent. It was a perfect performance,” Tzafir stated. “We are proud of Noam, the country’s diamond. Noam did not let the boos get to him. He is a true professional.”

Bettan’s ballad, with lyrics in Hebrew, English and French, was written and composed by Nadav Aharoni, Tslil Klifi and Yuval Raphael, the country’s 2025 Eurovision representative and a survivor of the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre.

The son of French immigrant parents, Bettan, 28, from the central city of Ra’anana, was nominated as Israel’s contestant after winning the finale of the “HaKokhav HaBa” (“The Next Star”) TV competition in January.

He began his musical career during his compulsory military service and first gained national attention in 2018 after coming in third in the musical reality TV competition “Aviv or Eyal.”

In 2024, Bettan released “Pokeach Einayim,” based on lyrics by Israel Defense Forces Staff Sgt. Yaron Oree Shay, a soldier from the Nahal Brigade who was killed fighting Palestinian terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel was cleared to compete in Eurovision after other broadcasters abandoned a proposal to bar its participation, following reforms intended to enhance the event’s “transparency and neutrality.”

Broadcasters in Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain subsequently announced that their countries would skip the musical event in protest of the European Broadcasting Union’s decision to allow Israel to participate.

Europe
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House, May 12, 2026. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: US will prevail over Iran ‘peacefully or otherwise’
The Islamic Republic “cannot have a nuclear weapon,” the American president reiterated.
May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
An IDF tank operates along Lebanon’s Litani River in an image released May 12, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
WATCH: IDF tank strike kills Hezbollah terrorist in Lebanon
The IDF said the terrorist was using surveillance equipment.
May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
An Israeli soldier sits in an army vehicle as it moves near the border with Lebanon, as seen from a position on the Israeli side of the border on April 15, 2026 in northern Israel. Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images.
Israel News
IDF hits over 40 Hezbollah terror sites in Southern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated terrorists and dismantled rocket launchers.
May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Tamara Gorni and her husband, Michael Gorni, perform a Jewish religious wedding ceremony in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 6, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of JCC Beit Menachem.
Jewish Life
Five Jewish couples wed in wartime ceremony in Kyiv
The group wedding at a Chabad shul included elderly couples who had been civilly married for years, alongside younger pairs whose wedding plans were delayed by the war.
May. 13, 2026
Canaan Lidor
Memorial Candles for Bondi Beach
Antisemitism
20% of Australian Jewish women experienced verbal or physical abuse since Oct. 7, poll finds
“This survey shows how antisemitism impacting Jewish Australian women isn’t marginal; it’s widespread,” a Jewish leader tells JNS.
May. 13, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
A Royal Saudi Hawks Air Force aerobatic pilot lands his aircraft after a training flight in the 701 Air Base in Salon-de-Provence, southern France, on May 18, 2023. Photo by Clement Mahoudeau/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Saudi Arabia said to have launched covert strikes on Iran during war
The report marks the first known instance of Riyadh carrying out military action on Iranian soil.
May. 13, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli troops from the 205th Brigade operate in the northern Gaza Strip in this undated handout photo released by the military on May 3, 2026. Credit: IDF.
JNS TV / JLMinute
The reason Israel established a secret military base near Iran
May. 13, 2026
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The real test of Trump’s counterterrorism strategy
Stephen M. Flatow
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
‘Mamma Mia’: On magnificent mothers
Rabbi Yossy Goldman