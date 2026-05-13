“The defendant is a hate-mongering menace, who intended to hurt and kill children in the Jewish community and in other minority communities in New York City,” stated the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
“Advancing religious freedom protects a fundamental human right that underpins a nation’s security, economic prosperity and stability,” said the chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.
“Despite the attacks on our coverage from opposing directions on a near-daily basis, we will not let critics or advocacy campaigns deter us from such independent reporting,” a spokesman for the paper told JNS.
A new documentary by Abner Benaim is a personal project that takes viewers to the terrorist attack against Alas Chiricanas Flight #901 and explores the aftermath on the families of the victims, including Benaim himself.
“The defendant is a hate-mongering menace, who intended to hurt and kill children in the Jewish community and in other minority communities in New York City,” stated the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
“Advancing religious freedom protects a fundamental human right that underpins a nation’s security, economic prosperity and stability,” said the chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.
“Despite the attacks on our coverage from opposing directions on a near-daily basis, we will not let critics or advocacy campaigns deter us from such independent reporting,” a spokesman for the paper told JNS.
A new documentary by Abner Benaim is a personal project that takes viewers to the terrorist attack against Alas Chiricanas Flight #901 and explores the aftermath on the families of the victims, including Benaim himself.