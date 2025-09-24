Israeli forces neutralize Palestinian rocket in Samaria

Israeli forces on Tuesday evening identified a rocket in the Palestinian city of Tulkarem, in western Samaria.

The Israel Defense Forces said the rocket was neutralized by Border Police sappers, while troops scanned the area.

The military has opened an investigation into the incident.

On Friday, Israeli security forces arrested a group of terrorists in Samaria who had attempted to launch a rocket from the Ramallah area the previous week.

Three suspected terrorists were arrested in a raid on a building where troops discovered two launch-ready rockets, dozens of improvised explosive devices and other evidence linking the suspects to attempts to manufacture projectiles, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said, “Despite its commitments, the Palestinian Authority is not fighting terrorism and continues its ‘pay-for-slay’ policy,” in which terrorists receive funding for perpetrating attacks on Israelis and Jews.

“This is further proof of the enormous danger in establishing a ‘Palestinian state’,” Sa’ar added. “If Israel does not maintain security control over Judea and Samaria, the entire State of Israel will be in danger.”

Meanwhile, during IDF operations on Wednesday in the Anzah area, near Jenin in northern Samaria, a terrorist hurled an explosive device at Israeli soldiers.

The troops returned fire, killing the assailant.

No IDF injuries were reported.