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News   Israel News

Israeli Health Ministry: 1,050 people evacuated to hospitals since war began

Four individuals are hospitalized in serious condition, two of whom were not directly injured by missile impacts.

Mar. 3, 2026
JNS Staff

Israeli Health Ministry: 1,050 people evacuated to hospitals since war began

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Ichilov Hospital
Patients and medical staff are seen in an underground parking area converted into a treatment ward at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, after many patients were relocated following the outbreak of war and missile fire from Iran toward Israel, Feb. 28, 2026. Photo by Flash90.

The number of people evacuated to hospitals across the country since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28 is 1,050, the Israeli Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Of these, 102 are currently hospitalized or in emergency departments. Four are in serious condition, two of whom were not directly injured by missile impacts; 21 are in moderate condition; and two are undergoing medical evaluation, according to the ministry.

The past 24 hours have seen an additional 289 injured individuals taken to hospital, with 19 in moderate condition, 258 in mild condition, eight that have suffered from anxiety and four who underwent medical evaluation, the ministry added.

The ministry in a statement called on seniors to walk slowly and carefully to protected spaces when air-raid sirens sound.

The ministry asks those living near senior citizens to assist them as much as possible in identifying the nearest and safest protected space, practicing how to reach it, and, when feasible, arriving there early—before a siren sounds—to prevent accidents caused by falls on the way to protected areas.

Public service hotline *5400 operated by the Health Ministry has been reinforced due to the war, expanding its hours from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays.

The hotline includes emergency extension (Extension 3) providing information about “Operation Roaring Lion” and serving as an initial point of contact for those in need of assistance and guidance at this time.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
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