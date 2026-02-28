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Jewish groups back US-Israel strikes on Iran

Jewish Federations and AJC express support for U.S.-Israeli military action, urging vigilance and praying for safety.

Feb. 28, 2026
JNS Staff

Jewish groups back US-Israel strikes on Iran

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Jewish Federation, Israel at 75
The Jewish Federations of North America’s “Israel at 75 General Assembly” in Tel Aviv on April 23-26, 2024. Credit: Courtesy of the Jewish Federations of North America.

The Jewish Federations of North America on Saturday expressed support for the joint U.S.-Israeli military actions in Iran and extended prayers for the safety of personnel involved.

“We are closely monitoring events on the ground and communicating with our colleagues and partners in Israel,” the organization said in a statement.

Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of the Jewish Federations, urged vigilance within local communities. “All security protocols in North America should be fully observed,” he said, adding that the moment underscores “our shared responsibility for the future of the Jewish people and the free world.”

The umbrella organization represents more than 350 Jewish Federations and network communities across the United States and Canada.

The American Jewish Committee also voiced support for U.S. and Israeli military operations aimed at what it called stopping Iran’s “global terror campaign.” The advocacy group said the strikes were a necessary step toward dismantling Tehran’s nuclear and missile programs and curbing the activities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The AJC praised the Trump administration’s commitment to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons and blamed Tehran for years of “escalation, deception, and refusal to meet its international commitments.”

The organization said the Iranian regime’s actions threaten Israel, Arab partners and global security, and urged continued focus on both nuclear constraints and human rights abuses inside Iran.

“This is a sobering moment. The stakes for regional security, global nonproliferation, and civilian lives are extraordinarily high,” the group’s statement concluded. “AJC’s thoughts and prayers are with U.S. and allied military personnel, American and allied civilians serving abroad, and with innocent civilians across the region who may now face heightened risk.”

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said it supports ongoing U.S. and Israeli strikes against the Iranian regime, emphasizing solidarity with both countries as well as with the Iranian public.

“As coordinated U.S. and Israeli strikes target the Iranian regime, ADL stands with the United States, Israel and the Iranian people, who deserve dignity and freedom from a regime that murders its own citizens,” the organization stated.

The group described the Islamic Republic as a long-standing driver of global violence and repression. “Since 1979, the Islamic Republic of Iran has been the world’s leading state sponsor of antisemitism and terrorism,” ADL said, adding that the regime and its proxies have “murdered Jews, Americans and Israelis across the globe with impunity for decades” while oppressing its own population through imprisonment, torture and executions.

ADL added that it will continue to track potential threats beyond the battlefield. “As this situation develops, ADL will continue monitoring any threats by the Iranian regime and its proxies against Jewish communities in the U.S. and around the world.”

The Secure Community Network, which coordinates safety efforts for Jewish institutions across North America, urged heightened vigilance following the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The organization said it remains in close contact with national Jewish groups and law enforcement to monitor security developments, particularly ahead of Shabbat services and Purim events, and encouraged communities to review event safety protocols and report any suspicious activity.

The New York Police Department said it is monitoring developments in Iran and the Middle East and coordinating with federal and international partners.

Out of what it called an abundance of caution, the department said it would increase patrols at sensitive sites across the city, including diplomatic missions, houses of worship and cultural institutions, while urging the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activity.

The World Jewish Congress urged international support for the strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran.

“As the United States and Israel take brave military action, the World Jewish Congress calls on the international community to stand behind this historic effort and support further measures that end the ability of theocratic tyrants to inflict harm on the Iranian people and the world at large any longer,” it said.

“As rockets fill the sky, and as Israel, the United States and regional partners act to prevent a devastating loss of life, our thoughts are with all those in the path of danger. We pray for their safety and stand firmly with those responding against this aggression.”

AIPAC described the operation as being conducted “in close coordination with our strong and capable ally Israel to confront a growing global threat from a regime that has massacred more than 30,000 of its own citizens over the past several weeks.”

AIPAC called for continued coordination between Washington and its allies to protect American forces and regional assets, urging the administration and Congress to ensure that Israel has the resources needed to defend itself against any Iranian response.

“We commend President Trump’s determination in ensuring that the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism will never acquire a nuclear weapon,” it said in a statement.

“We express appreciation to the Republican and Democratic senators and representatives who have worked over many years to stop Iran’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile program, end its support for terror, and strengthen U.S.-Israel missile defense cooperation that is now protecting American and Israeli lives from Iranian attacks,” it concluded.

Iran U.S.-Israel Relations Diaspora Jewry Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
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