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Los Angeles-area police probing ‘potential hate-crime’ shooting at home with Chanukah decor

“Home surveillance video showed no muzzle flash leading police to believe the weapon was an airsoft handgun,” the Redlands police department stated.

Dec. 14, 2025
JNS Staff

Los Angeles-area police probing ‘potential hate-crime’ shooting at home with Chanukah decor

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The Police Department in Redlands, Calif., some 60 miles east of Los Angeles in San Bernardino Valley, said it is investigating both what it called an incident targeting a Jewish family and a “potential hate crime.”

A Jewish family in Redlands had just returned home on Friday evening when “a vehicle drove past the victims’ residence, yelled an antisemitic slur and fired several shots,” the department stated at about 10:30 a.m. local time on Sunday.

The department said there were neither injuries nor damage, and officers didn’t find any shell casings. “Home surveillance video showed no muzzle flash, leading police to believe the weapon was an airsoft handgun,” the department said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, which is part of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, includes “air-soft guns using nonmetallic projectiles” in its category of “look-alike” guns like “pure toys, water guns and replicas.”

Redlands police stated that “as our friends in the Jewish community begin their celebration of Chanukah, several tragic incidents have occurred across the globe, targeting people simply because of their faith.”

“Unfortunately, Redlands is not immune to these hateful acts, as a local family was targeted because of their festive home decorations celebrating Chanukah, it said. “The Redlands Police Department is currently investigating a potential hate crime targeting a Jewish family in the 1300 block of Magnolia Avenue in Redlands.”

“Police believe the family was targeted because of the festive decorations set up outside their home to celebrate Chanukah,” the department said.

Mario Saucedo, the city mayor, stated that “while we are relieved that no injuries occurred, it is important to reaffirm our support of our community members, no matter their faith.”

David Englin, senior Los Angeles regional director at the Anti-Defamation League, stated that the shooting “is another dangerous and despicable act of violence impacting the Jewish community in southern California.”

“A suspect shouted antisemitic slurs and fired approximately 20 rounds in the home, which was clearly decorated with Chanukah decorations,” he stated. “The sense of security in our community has, again, been shattered by the act of cowardice and hate that is unacceptable.”

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