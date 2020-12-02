More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Major Israeli insurance firm hacked; prominent clientele information compromised

“The organization that claimed responsibility for this hack could be a cover for a foreign intelligence agency, maybe even the Iranians,” says a cyber-security expert from the Holon Institute of Technology.

Dec. 2, 2020
Hacker
Illustrative image of a computer hacker. Credit: David Whelan via Wikimedia Commons.

The personal information of thousands of Israelis was compromised on Tuesday, following a massive hack into the database of a major local insurance company.

The Capital Markets Authority and the National Cyber Directorate confirmed that there had been a cyberattack on the Shirbit insurance company and that its clients’ information had been leaked in the breach.

Founded in 2000, the Netanya-based Shirbit has upwards of 200 employees and is one of the largest insurance firms in Israel. Several years ago, it won a state tender and many of its clients are civil servants.

In a joint statement, the two agencies said that an investigation into a possible cyber attack was launched on Monday night amid suspicions that the company’s server had been compromised.

“An initial investigation found that information on the details of clients’ insurance is involved,” the statement said, noting that the investigation was still ongoing.

The hack was later claimed by a group calling itself “Black Shadow,” which posted images of some of the information taken, as well as technical details intended to show the scale of the assault, on its social media accounts.

“A huge cyberattack has been taken place by Black Shadow team,” the group tweeted. “There has been a massive attack on the network infrastructure of Shirbit Company, which is in Israel’s economic sphere,” the group’s poorly phrased tweet read.

Blackshadow warned that it was in possession of Shirbit’s client database, tweeting photos of ID cards, drivers’ licenses, emails and forms containing private information.

One of the documents linked appeared to show the personal details, including the home address and phone numbers, of Tel Aviv District Court deputy president Judge Gilad Neuthal.

In a Telegram message to KAN 11 News, the group stated that they had other targets that they would disclose later and that they conducted the attack “for money,” without further clarification.

The group’s Twitter account was subsequently suspended.

Ido Naor, CEO of cybersecurity firm Security Joes, told Israel Hayom that “the hackers have a lot of information, probably dating back at least to 2015, including details about senior figures in the defense industries and sensitive information that was included in internal [Shirbit] emails. We believe that the hackers will demand ransom for the information, probably to the tune of $500,000 to $1 million in Bitcoin.”

Naor stressed that “insurance companies, in particular, and the Israeli economy, in general, must understand that hackers will look for new ways to breach them. Ahead of next year, their budgets must be increased and they have to ensure that all the systems are under tight security and supervision.”

He further noted that the hack was “very similar to the methods used by hackers from Iran, and their choice of communication [Telegram] reinforces that assumption.”

Dr. Harel Menashri, head of the Cyber Department at the Faculty of Technology Management at the Holon Institute of Technology and a former Shin Bet security agency officer, told Israel Hayom that “the organization that claimed responsibility for this hack could be a cover for a foreign intelligence agency, maybe even the Iranians.”

“The company places the field of safety and service to its customers at the top of its priorities, and is ranked year after year among the top insurance companies in Israel in its areas of activity, both by the Capital Market Division of the Ministry of Finance and by the Chamber of Insurance Agents.”

“The company places the information security and customer service as its top priority,” Shirbit CEO Zvi Leibushor said in a statement, adding that the firm “is continually ranked among the top insurance companies in Israel, both by the Capital Market Division of the Finance Ministry and by the Chamber of Insurance Agents.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin