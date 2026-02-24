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Meet the US aircraft deployed to Ben-Gurion Airport

The KC-46 Pegasus aerial refueling planes now stationed in Israel extend the range of fighter jets and bombers. Israel has purchased the same model and is awaiting delivery. The aircraft has faced sharp criticism over its high cost and multiple malfunctions.

Feb. 24, 2026
Lilach Shoval, Neta Bar
A U.S. Air Force Boeing KC-46A Pegasus refuelling aircraft upon take off on Lajes Portuguese Air Force Base, on the Portuguese Azores island, on June 21, 2025. Photo by Antonio Araujo/AFP via Getty Images.
A U.S. Air Force Boeing KC-46A Pegasus refuelling aircraft upon take off on Lajes Portuguese Air Force Base, on the Portuguese Azores island, on June 21, 2025. Photo by Antonio Araujo/AFP via Getty Images.

A rare visit by U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus aerial refueling aircraft to an Israeli Air Force base at Ben-Gurion Airport made headlines on Monday after being photographed by local spotters.

The deployment is considered unusual, as U.S. military aircraft, aside from transport planes delivering equipment to the Israel Defense Forces, do not routinely operate from Israeli Air Force bases. U.S. forces regularly use airfields in Jordan, Iraq and Gulf states.

The newly arrived refueling aircraft represent the technological spearhead of the U.S. aerial refueling fleet. In the event of war with the Islamic Republic of Iran, numerous refueling squadrons already transferred to bases in the region would enable U.S. forces to operate deep inside Iranian territory, including from bases in Jordan and from aircraft carriers positioned far off Iran’s coast.

The U.S. Air Force currently operates 77 KC-46 aircraft, which service both Navy and Air Force planes. In addition, it continues to fly more than 300 other refueling aircraft.

Although the KC-46 is considered the most advanced operational refueling aircraft in the world, it has been linked in the past to a series of malfunctions, primarily involving its refueling boom and onboard vision systems.

Israel has so far purchased six KC-46 refuelers, with the acquisition of the final two being approved in 2025. However, it will take additional time before it is declared operational, as Israel plans to install Israeli-made systems on the new planes and adapt them to the Israeli Air Force’s operational needs.

The Boeing KC-46 has a range of 11,830 kilometers (7,350 miles) and several additional capabilities, including the ability to refuel two aircraft simultaneously. It can operate day and night and in all weather conditions. The aircraft can also carry a combination of passengers and cargo. As a military platform, it is equipped with self-defense systems.

During “Operation Rising Lion” in June, the IAF carried out more than 60 aerial refuelings using aging Boeing aircraft, enabling a sustained IAF presence over Iran. Squadron 120, which operates the tankers, marked its 60th anniversary last year. The squadron specializes in complex aerial refueling missions across multiple arenas and at significant distances, allowing the IAF to operate deep inside enemy territory and at extended ranges.

Refueling aircraft are capable of long-distance flights and precise fuel transfers in a wide range of scenarios, requiring complex coordination with strike squadrons. Each plane carries dozens of tons of fuel and conducts midair refueling even in hostile areas. Aerial refueling constitutes a critical pillar of Israel’s deterrence and response capabilities, particularly in distant theaters such as Iran and Yemen.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Lilach Shoval
Neta Bar
Neta Bar reports on Israeli culture, community life, and societal developments at JNS.org.
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