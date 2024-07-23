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Michael Rapaport to make stand-up debut in Israel

The Jewish-American actor and comedian has scheduled performances in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Jul. 23, 2024
Maya Cohen
Michael Rapaport
Michael Rapaport addresses the “Pulse of Israel” conference in Jerusalem on June 30, 2024. Photo by Alex Traiman.

Jewish American Actor and comedian Michael Rapaport is preparing for his first full-length stand-up performances in Israel.

The shows are scheduled for October 13 at the Jerusalem Theater and October 14, at Beit Hachayal in Tel Aviv.

Since Oct. 7, Rapaport has become one of Hollywood’s most outspoken advocates for Israel.

He joined hundreds of industry colleagues in signing an open letter to President Joe Biden urging the immediate release of the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Rapaport’s solidarity visit to Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 massacre included meetings with hostages’ families, social media campaigns and international interviews to promote the captives’ release. His itinerary also featured a tour of Kibbutz Be’eri, one of the communities in hardest hit on Oct. 7, and an appearance on popular Israeli satire show “Eretz Nehederet,” where he participated in a sketch portraying an Oscars host delivering a monologue critical of Hollywood figures.

Rapaport’s collaborations with “Eretz Nehederet” have amassed tens of millions of views globally. He recorded several episodes of his podcast “I Am Rapaport” in Tel Aviv, and his vigorous social media presence has reached audiences worldwide.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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