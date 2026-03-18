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Maya Cohen

Israeli television producer Dana Eden. Credit: Israel Hayom.
Israel News
‘Tehran’ producer dies at age 52 during filming in Greece
Dana Eden, co-creator of the International Emmy Award winning drama series, was found dead in her hotel room.
Feb. 16, 2026
Maya Cohen
“Photo of the Year”: A ZAKA volunteer collecting human remains from where a man was murdered by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, at Kibbutz Be'eri on Nov. 5, 2023. Photo by Chen Schimmel/Israel Hayom.
Feature
Top photojournalism contest reveals powerful Oct. 7 images
Chen G. Schimmel’s image of a volunteer cleaning bloodstains in the home of a murdered resident of Kibbutz Be’eri earned the “Photo of the Year” award.
Dec. 27, 2024
Maya Cohen
Michael Rapaport
Israel News
Michael Rapaport to make stand-up debut in Israel
The Jewish-American actor and comedian has scheduled performances in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
Jul. 23, 2024
Maya Cohen
An IDF musical troupe crafts new renditions of favorite songs. Credit: Courtesy of IDF Education and Youth Corps' filming unit.
Feature
‘Songs of the Military Troupes 2024': Show aims to make Israelis smile with nostalgia
“I looked for a way to get back to the purity, innocence and goodness that was here once,"—Nili Peterson producer and creator of the show.
Feb. 26, 2024
Maya Cohen
Shani Louk
Feature
‘She left something for the world’: Exhibition of Shani Louk drawings
Footage of the young woman being paraded in the back of a truck around Gaza was one of the first to emerge on Oct. 7. Shani’s mother, Rikki, talks about the exhibition, launched on would have been her 23rd birthday.
Feb. 16, 2024
Maya Cohen
U.S. President Joe Biden in Tel Aviv, Oct. 18, 2023. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Israel News
Hollywood celebs urge Biden to ensure release of Israeli hostages
Hundreds of stars called for the release of captives held in Gaza by Hamas.
Oct. 24, 2023
Doron Friedman, Maya Cohen