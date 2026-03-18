Maya Cohen

Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
Pundits can claim that Iran and its terror proxies have won a war, even if it has no grounding in reality. If this is what Hamas, Hezbollah and Tehran consider a victory, then they should continue winning this way for the next 100 years.
Footage of the young woman being paraded in the back of a truck around Gaza was one of the first to emerge on Oct. 7. Shani’s mother, Rikki, talks about the exhibition, launched on would have been her 23rd birthday.