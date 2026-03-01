Missile or fragment lands in a Lower Galilee field

As Iran continues to fire missiles at Israel, police received a report on Sunday about one that had impacted in the area of HaAmakim in northern Israel.

The missile embedded itself in the ground, and it was not clear from the police statement on X whether it was an interception fragment, or an entire unexploded projectile.

“No damage or casualties were reported. Police and sappers are working at the scene,” according to police. Police appealed to the public to remain vigilant and obey its guidelines. It urged citizens to stay away from strike sites and destruction, avoid touching parts of missiles or interceptors, and allow police and rescue forces carry out their “life-saving” work.

The police said it was prepared in all regions and would continue to maintain public security. It urged the public to call the emergency hotline when faced with exceptional events.

מבצע שאגת הארי - לפני זמן קצר התקבל דיווח על איתור פריטי אמל״ח באזור העמקים. לא דווח על נזק ולא על נפגעים. שוטרים וחבלנים פועלים במקום



אנו פונים לציבור להיות קשובים ולהישמע להנחיות, לא להגיע לאתרי נפילות טילים ואתרי הרס, להימנע מנגיעה ברסיסים / חלקי יירוט ולאפשר לכוחות המשטרה… pic.twitter.com/Obp1OwINdj — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) March 1, 2026

An Israeli woman, 40, was killed and at least 21 people were injured late on Saturday when Iranian missiles struck a Tel Aviv residential block.

The woman is the first person killed in Israel since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury,” the joint Israeli-American military action against the Iranian regime that began on Saturday morning.

Two apartment buildings suffered heavy damage in the attack.

A second fatality was reported on Sunday when a woman in her 60s died after suffering from severe shortness of breath while rushing to a safe room, Channel 12 reported.