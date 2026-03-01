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Missile or fragment lands in a Lower Galilee field

“Police and sappers are working at the scene.”

Mar. 1, 2026
JNS Staff

Missile or fragment lands in a Lower Galilee field

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Iranian missile embedded itself in the ground in HaAmakim in the Lower Galilee, March 1, 2026. Credit: Twitter/Israeli Police.
Iranian missile embedded itself in the ground in HaAmakim in the Lower Galilee, March 1, 2026. Credit: Twitter/Israeli Police.

As Iran continues to fire missiles at Israel, police received a report on Sunday about one that had impacted in the area of HaAmakim in northern Israel.

The missile embedded itself in the ground, and it was not clear from the police statement on X whether it was an interception fragment, or an entire unexploded projectile.

“No damage or casualties were reported. Police and sappers are working at the scene,” according to police. Police appealed to the public to remain vigilant and obey its guidelines. It urged citizens to stay away from strike sites and destruction, avoid touching parts of missiles or interceptors, and allow police and rescue forces carry out their “life-saving” work.

The police said it was prepared in all regions and would continue to maintain public security. It urged the public to call the emergency hotline when faced with exceptional events.

An Israeli woman, 40, was killed and at least 21 people were injured late on Saturday when Iranian missiles struck a Tel Aviv residential block.

The woman is the first person killed in Israel since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury,” the joint Israeli-American military action against the Iranian regime that began on Saturday morning.

Two apartment buildings suffered heavy damage in the attack.

A second fatality was reported on Sunday when a woman in her 60s died after suffering from severe shortness of breath while rushing to a safe room, Channel 12 reported.

JNS Staff
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