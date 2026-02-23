Netanyahu: Iran would make ‘worst mistake’ by attacking Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel has never been stronger, the bond between Washington and Jerusalem has never been tighter, and Iran would be making the worst mistake in its history were it to attack Israel.

He declared this during an address to the Knesset plenum on Feb. 23.

“I recently returned from my seventh meeting with the president of the United States since he was elected,” he said, describing the relationship between U.S. President Donald Trump and himself as unprecedented.

That relationship extends to the Israel Defense Forces and the U.S. military, according to Netanyahu, who emphasized: “Our security agencies and their security services—there has never been anything like this.”

Together, the United States and Israel have eliminated threats facing every Israeli citizen. “Israel has never been stronger,” he said.

“No one knows what the day will bring,” stated the prime minister. “We are prepared for any scenario.”

He said he relayed the message to Iran that it would make “perhaps the worst mistake in its history,” if it attacked the State of Israel. “We will respond with a force that they cannot even imagine,” he added.

“This is not the time for argument. In these days, on the eve of Purim, in those days as in this time, we need to close the ranks of the people, stand shoulder to shoulder,” he said.

“I trust in our strength. I trust our commanders. I trust our fighters. I trust our people. I trust you, the citizens of Israel. We have already proven that when we stand together, we achieve great achievements,” said Netanyahu. “On the eve of Purim, we will stand together, and with God’s help, we will ensure the eternity of Israel.”