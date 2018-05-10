More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Netanyahu’s Likud gains political strength as US pulls out of Iran deal, poll finds

Current Likud-led coalition would number 66 Knesset seats if elections were held today, Channel 2 poll shows • Strong showing reflects public confidence in Netanyahu following U.S. exit of nuclear deal.

May. 10, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters at Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 18, 2015, after general elections with Netanyahu claiming victory. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu waves to supporters at Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv on March 18, 2015, after general elections with Netanyahu claiming victory. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.

A new poll conducted by Channel 2 on Wednesday projected 35 seats in the Knesset for the Likud Party if elections were held now, an increase of seven seats from a similar survey conducted several weeks ago.

The dramatic increase suggests a boost in the public’s confidence in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the head of Likud, in light of recent events.

A day before the poll was conducted, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States was withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and an airstrike attributed to Israel against Iranian targets in Syria that killed eight Iranians.

According to the poll, the centrist Yesh Atid Party dropped to only 18 seats, a significant drop after a survey several weeks ago projected 24 seats for the party. The Zionist Union would win 14 seats, similar to previous surveys. Habayit Hayehudi dropped from 10 seats in the survey from several weeks ago to eight seats.

Kulanu and Yisrael Beytenu would be left with six seats each, the poll found. Orly Levy-Abekasis, a former Yisrael Beytenu Knesset member who quit the party over ideological differences to establish her own faction, was initially projected to win big with a surprise seven seats, but the latest poll predicted only five seats for her yet unnamed party.

Additional results showed United Torah Judaism winning seven seats, Shas winning an abysmal four seats and the Joint Arab List with 12.

According to the poll, if Netanyahu established a coalition along the lines of his current coalition, it would be 66 seats strong. This is without Levy-Abekasis’ party, which could also potentially join a Likud-led coalition.

The poll also examined public opinion on America’s withdrawal from the nuclear deal with Iran. It found that 62 percent of Israelis believe that scrapping the agreement would be good for Israel.

When asked whether they feared a war because of the recent escalation with Iran on the Syrian border, 62 percent said they did.

Iran Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaking before reporters at the Pentagon, March 19, 2026. Credit: YouTube/Fox News.
U.S. News
‘Epic Fury’ on track: Hegseth says ‘today will be the biggest attack yet’
The U.S. has “flattened” Iran’s air defenses and defense industrial base, including the factories and production lines supporting missile and drone programs, the American defense secretary said.
Mar. 20, 2026
David Isaac
Cyber Attack, Hacking
U.S. News
US Justice Department seizes four websites tied to Iranian hacking, targeting Israelis
“Terrorist propaganda online can incite real-world violence,” stated Pamela Bondi, the U.S. attorney general.
Mar. 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Memorial candle light flame
World News
Iran reportedly executed three men, including teen wrestler
“The Iranian regime executed a 19-year-old for demanding democracy,” stated Sen. John Fetterman. “I stand with his memory and the thousands of other young Iranians.”
Mar. 19, 2026
US State Department
U.S. News
State Department partners with El Al to operate evacuation flights
More than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the Iran conflict began on Feb. 28.
Mar. 19, 2026
Chris Smith
U.S. News
‘All about deception,’ says NJ Republican, who can’t get X to remove handle spoofing him, posting Jew-hatred
“If this thing is growing, this inauthentic account is going to deceive more people,” Rep. Chris Smith told JNS. “Especially overseas, where there’s a language barrier or something.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
International Court of Justice, The Hague
World News
As Germany accused at ICJ for aiding Israel, it pulls support for Jewish state before UN court
“We are now part of a process at the International Court of Justice initiated by Nicaragua,” Berlin said. “We have decided to focus on this process.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman