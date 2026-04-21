IDF soldiers mark Memorial Day in Gaza, Lebanon and Samaria

Israel Defense Forces soldiers on Tuesday marked Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Hostile Acts (Yom Hazikaron) “across all combat sectors,” including in Gaza, Lebanon and at sea, the military said.

“IDF soldiers continue to fight in Lebanon, Syria, Judea, Samaria and Gaza. Alongside the fighting, the forces held memorial ceremonies in the past day to commemorate and remember those who fell in Israel’s wars and victims of hostile actions,” according to the statement.

The soldiers also held discussion circles and set up memorial stations to commemorate fellow troops who were killed in action, it said, adding: “The IDF embraces the bereaved families and continues to act in the light and spirit of the fallen.”

לוחמי צה״ל מציינים את יום הזיכרון לחללי מערכות ישראל ונפגעי פעולות האיבה בכלל גזרות הלחימה



לוחמי צה״ל ממשיכים להילחם בלבנון, סוריה, יהודה ושומרון ובעזה. לצד הלחימה, הכוחות קיימו ביממה האחרונה מעמדי זיכרון להנצחה וזיכרון של חללי מערכות ישראל ונפגעי פעולות האיבה.



הלוחמים קיימו… pic.twitter.com/vWpcTSIvxK — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) April 21, 2026

The military released video showing troops in Lebanon, Gaza, Samaria and at sea observing the memorial siren, which sounds twice on Yom Hazikaron—once in the evening and again in the morning.

Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, in an English-language statement released earlier on Tuesday, noted that “for over two years, the IDF fought a difficult war.”

“Thanks to our soldiers’ courage, our hostages have returned home, and Israel’s security has been strengthened,” Zamir said. “Recently, we embarked upon ‘Operation Roaring Lion'—together with our bold American partners, we struck the heart of Iran, removing immediate threats.”

“As our flag is lowered for Yom Hazikaron and raised for Yom Ha’atzmaut [Independence Day], we carry the memory of our fallen soldiers in our hearts. May their memory be a blessing,” he concluded. “Am Yisrael Chai.”