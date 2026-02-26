More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

‘Newsweek’ ranks Israel’s Sheba Medical Center seventh-best globally

The hospital climbed one spot from last year.

Feb. 26, 2026
JNS Staff

‘Newsweek’ ranks Israel’s Sheba Medical Center seventh-best globally

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan to review preparations for receiving hostages freed in “Operation Returning Home,” Oct. 10, 2025. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan to review preparations for receiving hostages freed in “Operation Returning Home,” Oct. 10, 2025. Photo by Haim Zach/GPO.

Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan ranked seventh globally in Newsweek‘s “World’s Best Hospitals 2026" list released on Wednesday, the highest-ever position for an Israeli institution.

The Israeli medical center climbed one spot from last year, when Newsweek ranked it the eighth-best hospital in the world, the highest rating for an Asian or Israeli hospital.

This year, Sheba came in after world-renowned medical institutions such as the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md., which ranked sixth.

Sheba said in a statement that the 2026 ranking marked its eighth consecutive year in the top 10 of Newsweek‘s “distinguished list.”

“The additional rise in the rankings (from 8th place last year to 7th this year) reflects Sheba’s transformation into an AI-driven medical center, integrating artificial intelligence into the core of its clinical, research and administrative operations,” according to the hospital statement.

Professor Yitshak Kreiss, Sheba’s director-general, stated, “We decided to position Sheba at the heart of the global digital transformation of medicine, and within it to lead at the forefront of the AI revolution.

“The combination of medical excellence, public responsibility and an innovative spirit is what places Sheba at the top tier worldwide and enables us to continue moving Israel forward,” Kreiss added.

Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office announced Thursday that “a short while ago, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Professor Yitshak Kreiss, director-general of Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.”

Netanyahu “congratulated Prof. Kreiss on the impressive achievement of Sheba Hospital being ranked seventh in the world by the leading magazine Newsweek,” according to the readout of the conversation.

The prime minister “expressed deep appreciation for the work of the medical teams, who operate with professionalism and dedication on behalf of the citizens of Israel and Israel Defense Forces soldiers who fought bravely and were wounded during the war,” the statement continued.

Other Israeli hospitals that made it to the top 250 were Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center’s Ichilov Hospital (#58), Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem (#157) and Rabin Medical Center’s Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah (#165).

Newsweek said its rankings were based on “recommendations from medical experts—including doctors, hospital managers and other health care professionals—hospital quality metrics, existing patient experience data and Statista’s Patient-Reported Outcome Measures Implementation Survey.” More than 2,500 hospitals were evaluated.

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin