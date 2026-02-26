‘Newsweek’ ranks Israel’s Sheba Medical Center seventh-best globally

Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan ranked seventh globally in Newsweek‘s “World’s Best Hospitals 2026" list released on Wednesday, the highest-ever position for an Israeli institution.

The Israeli medical center climbed one spot from last year, when Newsweek ranked it the eighth-best hospital in the world, the highest rating for an Asian or Israeli hospital.

This year, Sheba came in after world-renowned medical institutions such as the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Md., which ranked sixth.

Sheba said in a statement that the 2026 ranking marked its eighth consecutive year in the top 10 of Newsweek‘s “distinguished list.”

“The additional rise in the rankings (from 8th place last year to 7th this year) reflects Sheba’s transformation into an AI-driven medical center, integrating artificial intelligence into the core of its clinical, research and administrative operations,” according to the hospital statement.

Professor Yitshak Kreiss, Sheba’s director-general, stated, “We decided to position Sheba at the heart of the global digital transformation of medicine, and within it to lead at the forefront of the AI revolution.

“The combination of medical excellence, public responsibility and an innovative spirit is what places Sheba at the top tier worldwide and enables us to continue moving Israel forward,” Kreiss added.

Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office announced Thursday that “a short while ago, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Professor Yitshak Kreiss, director-general of Sheba Medical Center at Tel Hashomer.”

Netanyahu “congratulated Prof. Kreiss on the impressive achievement of Sheba Hospital being ranked seventh in the world by the leading magazine Newsweek,” according to the readout of the conversation.

The prime minister “expressed deep appreciation for the work of the medical teams, who operate with professionalism and dedication on behalf of the citizens of Israel and Israel Defense Forces soldiers who fought bravely and were wounded during the war,” the statement continued.

Other Israeli hospitals that made it to the top 250 were Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center’s Ichilov Hospital (#58), Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem (#157) and Rabin Medical Center’s Beilinson Hospital in Petach Tikvah (#165).

Newsweek said its rankings were based on “recommendations from medical experts—including doctors, hospital managers and other health care professionals—hospital quality metrics, existing patient experience data and Statista’s Patient-Reported Outcome Measures Implementation Survey.” More than 2,500 hospitals were evaluated.