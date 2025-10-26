Nvidia’s massive Israel expansion: New hub to triple size

Nvidia announced on Sunday that it plans to move its Beersheva research and development center to a new location three times the size of the existing facility. The new site at Gav-Yam’s high-tech park in the city, covering roughly 3,000 square meters (32,292 square feet), is projected to reach full operational capacity by the end of the first half of 2026.

This marks Nvidia’s southernmost location in Israel, complementing the established development centers in Tel Aviv, Ra’anana, Yokneam, Mevo Carmel and Tel Hai. Alongside the expansion, Nvidia intends to hire hundreds of additional staff in the southern area, including chip developers, hardware and software engineers, architects, students and advanced degree holders.

The existing teams at the facility and incoming personnel will participate in developing cutting-edge hardware and software for AI networking, including NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet, Quantum-X InfiniBand, NVLink, ConnectX and BlueField DPUs products, along with central processing units for data centers and additional technologies.

Nvidia employs over 5,000 people in Israel. According to the company, since purchasing Mellanox in 2020, Nvidia’s Israeli workforce has more than doubled, with the company maintaining expansion through hundreds of available positions nationwide.

“Expanding Nvidia’s development center in Beersheva demonstrates our dedication to accessing the finest engineers, regardless of their location,” said Amit Krig, senior vice president at Nvidia and director of Nvidia’s development center in Israel. “The new facility will function as a professional home for hundreds of additional developers from Beersheva and surrounding communities, who will participate in creating groundbreaking hardware and software technologies and drive global innovation in artificial intelligence.”

“Opening Nvidia’s new facility and tripling its activities in the city constitutes significant and vital news for Beersheva and the Negev,” said Beersheva Mayor Ruvik Danilovich. “This choice reflects trust in the Beersheva ecosystem, and will generate hundreds of new employment opportunities that will bolster the city’s human capital and cement Beersheva’s position as a premier innovation hub.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.