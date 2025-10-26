More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Nvidia’s massive Israel expansion: New hub to triple size

The company will move its southern Israel development center to a site spanning 3,000 square meters, with full operations expected by mid-2026.

Oct. 26, 2025
Jensen Huang, Co-Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, speaks onstage at the All-In and Hill & Valley Forum "Winning The AI Race" at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, in Washington, D.C., July 23, 2025. Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Hill & Valley Forum.
Jensen Huang, Co-Founder and CEO of NVIDIA, speaks onstage at the All-In and Hill & Valley Forum “Winning The AI Race” at Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, in Washington, D.C., July 23, 2025. Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Hill & Valley Forum.

Nvidia announced on Sunday that it plans to move its Beersheva research and development center to a new location three times the size of the existing facility. The new site at Gav-Yam’s high-tech park in the city, covering roughly 3,000 square meters (32,292 square feet), is projected to reach full operational capacity by the end of the first half of 2026.

This marks Nvidia’s southernmost location in Israel, complementing the established development centers in Tel Aviv, Ra’anana, Yokneam, Mevo Carmel and Tel Hai. Alongside the expansion, Nvidia intends to hire hundreds of additional staff in the southern area, including chip developers, hardware and software engineers, architects, students and advanced degree holders.

The existing teams at the facility and incoming personnel will participate in developing cutting-edge hardware and software for AI networking, including NVIDIA Spectrum-X Ethernet, Quantum-X InfiniBand, NVLink, ConnectX and BlueField DPUs products, along with central processing units for data centers and additional technologies.

Nvidia employs over 5,000 people in Israel. According to the company, since purchasing Mellanox in 2020, Nvidia’s Israeli workforce has more than doubled, with the company maintaining expansion through hundreds of available positions nationwide.

“Expanding Nvidia’s development center in Beersheva demonstrates our dedication to accessing the finest engineers, regardless of their location,” said Amit Krig, senior vice president at Nvidia and director of Nvidia’s development center in Israel. “The new facility will function as a professional home for hundreds of additional developers from Beersheva and surrounding communities, who will participate in creating groundbreaking hardware and software technologies and drive global innovation in artificial intelligence.”

“Opening Nvidia’s new facility and tripling its activities in the city constitutes significant and vital news for Beersheva and the Negev,” said Beersheva Mayor Ruvik Danilovich. “This choice reflects trust in the Beersheva ecosystem, and will generate hundreds of new employment opportunities that will bolster the city’s human capital and cement Beersheva’s position as a premier innovation hub.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Science and Technology
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin