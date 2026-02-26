Online Judea and Samaria series counters ignorance, disinformation

A new webinar program, “Beyond the Headlines: Judea and Samaria,” designed to chip away at disinformation spread by anti-Israel academics and opinion-makers, launched the first installment in a 10-part series on Feb. 22.

“Our central challenge in the battle for international public opinion is the absolute lack of knowledge regarding the facts on the ground,” said Yigal Dilmoni, CEO and founder of American Friends of Judea and Samaria (AFJS), which co-founded the project with Ariel University.

“We want to reach out to students and people who represent Israel in their communities, as well as all the hasbara activists who are involved in education—both Jews and non-Jews. So that they will spread the truth,” said Dilmoni.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar gave the opening remarks in the first webinar. Former Israeli Ambassador Yoram Ettinger delivered the main lecture, which focused on U.S. military aid to Israel.

“He explained why this matter is an investment that yields a very large return for the American public,” said Dilmoni. The issue of U.S. military aid has become a hot topic in recent weeks, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing his intention to move Israel off aid.

Hosting the webinar series is Gabriel Boxer, the “Kosher Guru,” an online influencer who has made a name for himself covering kosher restaurants and Jewish culture.

One hundred people joined the first webinar, mainly from the United States, Canada and Australia. “The reactions were amazing—everyone asked for the recording of the first webinar and wanted to distribute it. This testifies to its success,” said Dilmoni.

The next meeting will focus on the strategic and security importance of Judea and Samaria for Israel and the Middle East, why it matters to the United States, its standing under international law, and archaeological evidence supporting Jewish historical ties to the area, said Dilmoni.

Asked how much difference it’s possible to make when going up against the deep pockets of Qatar, Dilmoni said that “every great struggle starts with one small step.”

“We are not afraid of Qatari money nor anti-Semitism ... It’s our mission to educate people and change consciousness one by one, without fear. We will grow from the bottom up and thus we will bring about change in the long term,” he told JNS.

A new webinar will air live every two weeks on Sundays at 6:00 p.m. Israel time, 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. All webinars are available for viewing after their launch.

Upcoming lecturers include Minister of Diaspora Affairs Amichai Chikli, IDF Brig. Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi, Yonatan Adler, associate professor in archaeology at Ariel University, and other senior researchers and experts on Judea and Samaria.

The program is dedicated to the memory of Gabi Harow, Ariel University vice-president for resource development and external affairs. “He passed away a month ago and now the project is in Gabi’s memory,” said Dilmoni.