More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Pahlavi’s vision for ‘free Iran': Israel recognition, no nukes

The exiled crown prince outlined a post-Islamist, pro-Western future for the country.

Jan. 15, 2026
Joshua Marks

Pahlavi’s vision for ‘free Iran': Israel recognition, no nukes

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are fully copyrighted, and are only available for republication with a commercial syndication license issued solely by JNS. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

If you are a publication interested in entering into a syndication license arrangement to republish JNS content, complete this form to get started.

————

If you already have a JNS syndication license and wish to republish this article:

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included at the top of the republished article.

DISCLAIMERS:

Not all articles published by JNS are available for republication by syndicating publications. These include articles originating from TPS. Articles that do not have a “REPUBLISH” button, are not provided for republication.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text. You are authorized to republish photographs only from the following sources, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed: Flash90; public domain; Creative Commons licensed images; and any photographs credited to JNS. Photos from Getty images, Shutterstock, TPS, or any other sources are NEVER available for republication, unless your publication has its own license with those providers.

JNS is not responsible for any unauthorized or unlicensed use of any articles or photographs by syndicating publications.
Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi holds a press conference in Paris on June 23, 2025. Photo by Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images.
Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi holds a press conference in Paris on June 23, 2025. Photo by Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images.
( Jan. 15, 2026 / JNS )

Exiled crown prince and prominent opposition leader Reza Pahlavi has outlined his vision for a post-Islamist Iran, as nationwide anti-government protests stretch into their third week.

Speaking in English with Farsi subtitles in a four-minute video message published to social media early Thursday Tehran time, the eldest son of the last shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, who advocates a secular, democratic post-Islamic Republic system, said that a “free Iran” will abandon its nuclear program and support for terrorism, while normalizing relations with the United States and “immediately” recognizing Israel.

“To all of our friends around the world,” the 65-year-old dissident, who lives in Virginia, began, describing the Islamic Republic as an oppressive regime that has turned Iran into a global symbol of terrorism, extremism and poverty. He contrasted it with what he called the country’s “real” identity as the beautiful, peace-loving and prosperous nation that existed before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, one that will rise again once the clerical regime falls.

Pahlavi then pivoted to outline how a “free Iran” would engage with the world, saying that after the fall of the mullahs, “Iran’s nuclear military program will end” and “support for terrorist groups will cease immediately,” and the country would “work with regional and global partners to confront terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking and extremist Islamism.”

He said a democratic Iran would “act as a friend and a stabilizing force in the region” and “a responsible partner in global security,” with normalized relations with the United States and immediate recognition of Israel. Tehran would seek to broaden the Abraham Accords into “the ‘Cyrus Accords,’ bringing together a free Iran, Israel and the Arab world,” he added.

Cyrus the Great was the 6th-century BCE founder of the Achaemenid Empire, renowned for his vast conquests, relatively tolerant rule and role in allowing exiled Jews to return to Jerusalem.

Pahlavi also pledged that a post-regime Iran, endowed with major oil and gas reserves, would be “a reliable energy supplier to the free world” with transparent policymaking and predictable prices. It would adopt international standards to combat money laundering and corruption, and would open one of “the world’s last great untapped markets” to trade, investment and innovation so that “opportunity will replace isolation,” he added. Such changes would “benefit the region and the world” and make a free Iran “a force for peace. For prosperity. And for partnership,” the prince said.

Trump casts doubt on Pahlavi’s prospects

President Donald Trump has expressed reservations about whether Iran’s population of over 90 million will embrace Pahlavi as their leader, while saying there is a chance that the ayatollah regime could collapse.

“He seems very nice, but I don’t know how he’d play within his own country,” the U.S. leader told Reuters on Wednesday. “And we really aren’t up to that point yet.”

The president added that “I don’t know whether or not his country would accept his leadership, and certainly if they would, that would be fine with me.”

Independent surveys suggest that support for restoring the monarchy in Iran is significant but still a minority preference, with around 19%–21% backing some form of monarchy, while larger shares favor a secular republic or are undecided.

The royalist slogan “Javid Shah” (“Long live the Shah”) has been widely heard during the current wave of protests, chanted in cities including Tehran, Kermanshah and Bandar Abbas, and amplified in numerous videos shared from Iran and by diaspora activists.

Trump said it is possible the government in Tehran could fall amid the protests but added that “any regime can fail,” calling the coming stretch “an interesting period of time” regardless of the outcome.

The president has told advisers he wants any U.S. military strike in Iran to deliver a swift and decisive blow to the regime rather than trigger a prolonged conflict, NBC News reported on Thursday.

Citing a U.S. official and people familiar with internal discussions, NBC said Trump’s national security team has not assured him that Tehran’s government would quickly collapse following an American strike, raising concerns about Iranian retaliation and limited U.S. assets in the region.

“If he does something, he wants it to be definitive,” one of the sources said.

The largest protests since 2009 have spread across Iran, with demonstrators filling the streets of Tehran, Mashhad and other cities. The nationwide unrest was triggered by soaring inflation and the collapse of the rial, which has plunged to about 1.46 million to the dollar. What began as anger over prices and a sinking currency has widened into open calls to end clerical rule, with strikes shuttering markets and businesses in commercial hubs.

Thousands have been killed, injured and detained during the demonstrations, with figures of fatalities ranging from 2,000 to as high as 20,000.

The unrest comes as Iran’s leadership grapples with long-running U.S. sanctions and the U.N. “snapback” that restored nuclear-related measures, alongside mounting strains on the country’s water and energy systems. Israeli and U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear and energy facilities in June 2025 caused significant damage and have further complicated Tehran’s already fragile energy landscape.

Middle East Iran Abraham Accords
Joshua Marks
Joshua Marks Joshua Marks
Joshua Marks is a news editor on the Jerusalem desk at JNS.org, where he covers Jewish affairs, the Middle East and global news.
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Iran will not execute eight women protesters, Trump says
“Four will be released immediately, and four will be sentenced to one month in prison,” the U.S. president stated.
Apr. 22, 2026
UCLA
U.S. News
UCLA student government ‘anti-Jewish’ in condemning event with former Israeli hostage, Hillel says
A university spokesman told JNS that “the condemnation of such a peaceful event to share a story of resilience in the face of extreme suffering is antithetical to the values of our Bruin community.”
Apr. 22, 2026
Aaron Bandler
New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani, Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels and New York City children cut through “red tape” at a formerly vacant early-childhood education center in Downtown Brooklyn, N.Y., marking its official opening ahead of the fall term on April 21, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office.
U.S. News
NYPD searching for keffiyeh-clad drivers involved in Queens street takeover
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stated that police are working not only to hold the people involved accountable but also “ensure that this isn’t something that is becoming normal in our city.”
Apr. 22, 2026
Khirbet Tibnah in southern Samaria, Oct. 25, 2024. Credit: Bukvoed via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Arizona approves resolution affirming Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria
“Judea and Samaria are central to Jewish history and faith,” stated David Livingston, a Republican state representative. “This resolution affirms what is true and rejects language created to deny it.”
Apr. 22, 2026
Metropolitan Police officers patrol London in December 2025. Photo courtesy of the Metropolitan Police.
Antisemitism
Jewish-owned shop targeted in ‘religiously aggravated’ arson attack in UK
The police said it was eager to track down a group of young men in the area at the time.
Apr. 22, 2026
JNS Staff
White Nationalist, Neo-Nazi
U.S. News
Southern Poverty Law Center indicted for manufacturing extremism
“If these allegations are true, the SPLC is likely to be the largest single funder of white nationalist extremism in the United States,” stated Christopher Rufo, a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute.
Apr. 22, 2026
A member of the Lebanese Army riot-control forces fires a shotgun as troops try to disperse a Hezbollah-organized rally blocking the road to Beirut International Airport over a decision to bar two Iranian flights from landing there, in Beirut on Feb. 15, 2025. Photo by Ibrahim Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
JNS TV / Meira K Show
The hidden cycle keeping Israel and Hezbollah at war
Apr. 21, 2026
Meira K
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Define a ‘good’ Jew
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
When a ‘just’ war becomes an unjust talking point
Stephen M. Flatow