Poll: Most Jewish Israelis view country as safer than abroad

Three-quarters of Jewish Israelis believe Israel is safer for Jews than other countries, up from 68% in May 2024, according to a poll released on Tuesday by the Israel Democracy Institute.

The December survey found that 76% of Jewish respondents considered Israel the safest location for Jews, while Arab Israelis were divided: 32% said Israel was safer for Arabs, 35% said abroad was safer and 29% viewed both as equally safe.

The Viterbi Center poll was conducted about two weeks after a terror attack targeting Sydney’s Jewish community.

Most Jewish Israelis support government assistance to Jews abroad, including pressuring foreign governments to ensure security for Jewish communities (90%) and sending Israeli emissaries (80%).