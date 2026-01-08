More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Sánchez: Spain ready to send peacekeeping forces to ‘Palestine’

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on Madrid’s announcement.

JNS Staff
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez speaks during a press conference at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Dec. 15, 2025. Photo by Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images.
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez speaks during a press conference at Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Dec. 15, 2025. Photo by Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images.
(Jan. 8, 2026 / JNS)

Madrid is prepared to send peacekeeping troops to the Gaza Strip “once the opportunity presents itself, “Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Thursday.

“Of course, we have not forgotten Palestine and the Gaza Strip,” Sánchez told a gathering of Spanish ambassadors in Madrid, El País reported. “Spain must actively participate in rebuilding hope in Palestine,” he added.

“I will propose to parliament, when the opportunity presents itself, that we send peacekeeping troops to Palestine, once we can see how to advance this task of pacification,” the prime minister continued.

Sánchez for the first time confirmed Madrid’s possible participation in U.S. President Donald Trump’s envisioned International Stabilization Force, which would provide security in the Strip, according to El País.

Trump’s U.N.-endorsed plan includes the international force working alongside local police officers, as well as a Board of Peace, which the president will chair and which is to support transitional authorities.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on Madrid’s announcement when contacted by JNS on Thursday.

On May 14, Sánchez denounced the Jewish state as “genocidal,” and Madrid has intervened in favor of the genocide charges that South Africa filed against Israel at the International Court of Justice in 2023.

In September, Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares recalled Madrid’s ambassador to Israel, Ana María Salomón, for consultations after Jerusalem announced sanctions against two Spanish Cabinet members in connection with Madrid’s hostility toward Israel.

Israel had banned Deputy Prime Minister and Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz and Youth and Children Minister Sira Rego from entry and ended all official contacts with them, citing violent and antisemitic statements they made following the Hamas-led terror massacre on Oct. 7, 2023.

On Dec. 30, Spain enacted a ban on the import of Israeli goods produced in Judea, Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and the Golan Heights.

Sánchez’s government has also enacted an arms embargo against Israel, banning all military trade and technology exports, though last month, it moved to exclude aviation giant Airbus due to fears that the restrictions could endanger Spain’s “economic viability essentials” if fully applied.

Gaza Strip Europe Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Hamas Attack on Israel, Oct. 7
Israel News
Israel has slain 2,561 terrorists who invaded on Oct. 7—report
A special unit has been hunting down all those who took part in the Hamas-led massacre; several hundred more remain alive.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Undercover Israel Border Police officers. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
Beersheva terror plot foiled, security forces say
Four Israelis from the Negev charged on suspicion of planning to attack the city’s central bus station, area police.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One shortly after departure from Mildenhall Air Force Base in the United Kingdom, en route to Washington, on July 8, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: 1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at Iran
The president said that the U.S. military has the capacity to wage a full-year war against the Islamic Republic after it threatened to kill him.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Labour MP and challenger for leader of the Labour party, Andy Burnham, reacts as he leaves from Millbank studios in Westminster, central London, on July 2, 2026. Photo by Toby Shepheard/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
British Jewish group ‘concerned’ over Andy Burnham antisemitism remarks
The prime minister-in-waiting said the Labour Party must “do more to put pressure on the Israeli government.”
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers in Southern Lebanon, dismantling Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IAF kills Hezbollah terrorist near tunnel entrance in southeastern Lebanon
The Israeli military also eliminated a suspect traveling in a vehicle in a separate incident.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF slays two Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
The operatives were a commander in the Islamist group’s weapons production headquarters and a company commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.
July 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Buck Sexton: The same trick that fooled millions is happening again
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Buck Sexton, Ep. 229
July 9, 2026 12:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
The trillion-dollar campaign to conquer the West
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Rahm Emanuel and the persistent delusion of failed policies
Jonathan S. Tobin