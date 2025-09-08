Sa’ar slaps sanctions on two anti-Israel Spanish ministers

( Sept. 8, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Monday announced sanctions against two Spanish ministers, accusing the socialist government in Madrid of “pursuing a hostile, anti-Israel line, marked by wild, hate-filled rhetoric.”

Jerusalem will ban Deputy Prime Minister and Labor Minister Yolanda Díaz and Youth and Children Minister Sira Rego from entry and end all official contacts with them, citing violent and antisemitic statements they made following the Hamas-led massacre on Oct. 7, 2023.

Examples cited by Sa’ar in a lengthy Hebrew statement on X include the two politicians falsely labeling Israel “genocidal” and calling for boycotts, sanctions and ending diplomatic relations with the Jewish state, among other hostile actions.

Díaz accused Israel of committing war crimes just days after the Oct. 7 attack, and declared a day after Spain recognized “Palestine” that it was “just the first step until Palestine is liberated from the river to the sea”—a phrase Sa’ar noted is a call for the eradication of Israel and is banned in Germany and other European countries.

For her part, Rego on Oct. 7 posted content justifying the massacre and last week voiced support for violent anti-Israel disruptions during the La Vuelta a España grand cycling tour targeting the Israel-Premier Tech team.

“Her statements show clear support for terrorism and violence against Israelis,” Sa’ar wrote. “Therefore, the entry of the aforementioned ministers to Israel is forbidden, and Israel will not maintain any contact with them.”

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest as riders await the start of the 15th stage of the Vuelta a Espana cycling tour, a 167 km race between A Veiga/Vegadeo and Monforte de Lemos, on Sept. 7, 2025. Photo by Miguel Riopa/AFP via Getty Images.

Díaz leads and Rego is a member of the far-left Sumar political alliance. Sa’ar accused Díaz of exploiting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s “political weakness to drag him, step by step, into the implementation of her anti-Israel and antisemitic agenda.”

Jerusalem’s top diplomat asserted that attacking Israel serves as a distraction for the scandal-plagued Sánchez administration and his Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party, of which he serves as secretary-general. Recent reports include allegations of sexual harassment, kickbacks, bid-rigging and undue influence in public contracts.

“The attempt by Sánchez’s corrupt administration to distract from severe corruption scandals through a continual anti-Israel and antisemitic campaign is transparent,” Sa’ar wrote, also pointing out the hypocrisy of the “obsessive activism” against Israel given Madrid’s ties with “dark authoritarian regimes” such as Iran and Venezuela.

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez looks on after delivering a speech to announce that the country will recognize Palestine as a state on May 28, at the Congress of Deputies in Madrid on May 22, 2024. Photo by Thomas Coex/AFP via Getty Images.

Furthermore, Jerusalem will notify its allies of Madrid’s “hostile conduct and the antisemitic and violent nature of its ministers’ statements,” Sa’ar continued. “It is important that Israel’s friends around the world recognize the dangerous character of Spain’s current government.”

Sa’ar said he had acted in accordance with Acting Interior Minister Yariv Levin and with the agreement of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the decision to sanction the two Spanish ministers, adding that further decisions will be made if necessary in consultation with the premier.

The Israeli actions came on the same day that Sánchez presented nine harsh measures against Israel to “prevent genocide in Gaza,” a charge that Jerusalem and Washington vehemently deny.

People hold a placard during a demonstration in support of Palestinians with the slogan “Stop the genocide, Israel Ceasefire now!” in the Spanish Basque city of San Sebastian on March 22, 2025. Photo by Ander Gillenea/AFP via Getty Images.

The Spanish prime minister announced that the country will approve a royal decree in law to establish a comprehensive arms embargo against Israel, banning all military trade and technology exports.

Moreover, Madrid will ban transit of fuel tankers to Israel intended for military purposes and security forces; restrict flights through its airspace of planes carrying military equipment, including defensive equipment; boycott products from Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria; increase support for the Palestinian Authority; expand its financial contribution to UNRWA; and increase humanitarian aid to Gaza.

One of the measures that could impact a wide swath of Israeli society states “entry to Spain is prohibited for anyone directly involved in genocide, human rights violations, or war crimes in Gaza.” According to Israel’s Channel 12 News, this could mean denying entry to Israeli soldiers and officers as well as ministers and other public officials.

Revelers hold a demonstration supporting Palestine at The Running of the Bulls Monument, during the San Fermin Running of the Bulls festival on July 8, 2025 in Pamplona, Spain. Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Saturday that the ruling coalition is also planning to declare Netanyahu and other Israeli ministers persona non grata and prevent their entry to the country.

Israel will establish a new body to address arms embargo threats from hostile countries like Spain, which have increased significantly during the nearly two-year war against Hamas in Gaza, Channel 12 reported on Saturday.

Sa’ar on Monday put into broader historical context the Spanish government hostility to the Jewish state, citing examples of the Iberian nation’s shameful history against its Jews, including expulsions and forced conversions.

“Also notable is the lack of historical awareness regarding Spain’s crimes against the Jewish people, including the Inquisition, forced conversions, and the expulsion of Jews—a total ethnic cleansing of Spain in the late 15th century,” wrote Sa’ar.

“As is well known, Spain was the last Western European country to establish diplomatic relations with Israel. The current Spanish government is purposely and shamelessly undermining these relations, which were painstakingly built over decades by both socialist and conservative governments.”