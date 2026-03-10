Second construction worker wounded in Iranian missile attack dies

A construction worker who sustained serious injuries when debris from an Iranian missile struck a building site in the central Israeli city of Yehud on Monday afternoon was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

The announcement by Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan on Tuesday brought the number of people killed in Monday’s strike to two, and increased the total number of fatalities in the Jewish state since the beginning of “Operation Roaring Lion” on Feb. 28 to 15.

Petach Tikvah Mayor Rami Greenberg named the first victim as Rustem Golomov, a resident of the city, which is located some four miles north of Yehud. The name of the second fatality, also a resident of Petach Tikvah, was not yet cleared for publication on Tuesday morning.

“This difficult incident reminds us once again of the murderous enemy we are facing, and how important it is to defeat and eradicate it,” wrote Greenberg on Facebook. “I would like to send my condolences to the families, their friends and acquaintances. The city of Petach Tikvah embraces you in this difficult hour and shares in your deep grief.”

Monday’s attack also seriously injured a third man in Or Yehuda, a central Israeli city located near Ben-Gurion International Airport.

The Israel Defense Forces released video footage showing Israeli Air Force fighter jets destroying of the Iranian launcher from which the deadly missile attack was carried out within minutes of the strike.

The IDF also reported late Monday afternoon that the IAF completed a wave of attacks on dozens of regime targets, among them the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps headquarters responsible for drones.

“The combined effort to further degrade the regime’s firing capabilities and defense capabilities continues at these moment, alongside the continued expansion of strikes on the ballistic-missile production infrastructure throughout Iran,” the military said.

Tehran on Tuesday fired at least three more waves of ballistic missiles at Israel, with air-raid sirens continuing to blare across the Jewish state on Tuesday afternoon. No injuries were reported in the missile assaults.

According to the Ynet site, shrapnel from an interception attempt fell in Kafr Bara, a small Arab village in central Israel, sparking a building fire.

Meanwhile, the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist group continued to launch missiles and UAVs at northern Israeli border communities from Lebanon, triggering constant sirens throughout the day on Tuesday.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar told Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the U.N.’s special coordinator for Lebanon, on Monday that “over the past week there have been more attacks against Israel from Lebanese territory than from Iran.”

Sa’ar said he used the Jerusalem meet with Hennis-Plasschaert to detail the Jewish state’s “decision not to evacuate our residents from northern communities this time, and stressed our commitment to protect them.”