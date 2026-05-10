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WATCH: Israeli forces arrest Palestinian terrorists in Samaria, find IEDs

The explosive devices had been concealed inside fire extinguishers and gas canisters.

May. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF soldiers operating in Judea and Samaria during the week of March 1, 2026. Credit: IDF.
IDF soldiers operating in Judea and Samaria during the week of March 1, 2026. Credit: IDF.
( May 10, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli security forces arrested two terrorists in the Samaria village of Burqin last week, leading to the discovery of explosive devices intended for use against Israeli soldiers, the Israel Police said on Sunday.

Undercover Israel Border Police officers, operating alongside the Israel Defense Forces and acting on intelligence provided by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), detained the suspects during a raid in the Jenin-area village, according to the police statement.

During questioning, one of the suspects admitted that explosives intended to target Israeli security forces had been hidden at his home, per the statement.

Border Police and military forces located the explosive devices, which had been concealed inside fire extinguishers and gas canisters, over the weekend.

Bomb disposal units destroyed the IEDs in a controlled detonation.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
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