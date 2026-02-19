More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Shaath: Palestinian police force to deploy to Gaza by late April

The “professional civilian police” will be crated “under one authority, one law and one weapon,” the NCAG’s chief commissioner told the Board of Peace.

Feb. 19, 2026
JNS Staff

Shaath: Palestinian police force to deploy to Gaza by late April

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
A map of the Gaza Strip is displayed at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., Feb. 19, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
A map of the Gaza Strip is displayed at the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace at the U.S. Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., Feb. 19, 2026. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.

A 5,000-man strong Palestinian police force is expected to deploy to the Gaza Strip within 60 days, Ali Shaath, chief commissioner of the U.S.-backed National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), announced on Thursday, as he addressed the Board of Peace.

The “professional civilian police” will be created “under one authority, one law and one weapon,” Shaath said in his remarks in Washington.

The police force, which reportedly already has 2,000 applicants, will fall under the auspices of the NCAG and train in Egypt. It will be responsible for disarming all armed groups in Gaza, including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terrorist organizations.

Shaath, a former deputy minister in the Palestinian Authority, closely echoed remarks by P.A. chief Mahmoud Abbas, who has long insisted that arms in Gaza, Judea and Samaria be brought under Ramallah’s control under his principle of “one authority, one law, one gun.”

Israel, however, opposes any role for the P.A. in Gaza, due to Ramallah’s incessant support for terror against the Jewish state.

Shaath, who was seated in front of Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar during the Board of Peace meeting, wore a pin on his lapel with the flag of the Palestine Liberation Organization, long headed by Yasser Arafat, Abbas’s protégé.

“Thank you, President [Donald] Trump, for your leadership, for your continued efforts,” Shaath opened his remarks during the summit.

“A new governing authority is now in place for Gaza—with a clear mandate and a clear commitment to establishing development and stability,” Shaath declared, noting that his committee was operating in “extremely difficult conditions” following the two-year-long Gaza war.

‘This is a problem of peace,’ not money

Gaza High Representative Nickolay Mladenov, who spoke after Shaath, told the gathering that the police force will “allow us to ensure that all factions in Gaza are dismantled and all weapons are put under the control of one civilian authority.

“We now have a fully agreed framework,” Mladenov announced while publicly thanking Qatar, Egypt and Turkey “for their excellent support.”

He concluded by saying that “there is no other option except the full demilitarization and decommissioning of all weapons in Gaza for reconstruction to begin, and for people to have a new way of life.”

Yakir Gabay, an Israeli businessman who sits on the Gaza Executive Board, laid out plans to rebuild the Strip “for the next generations.”

In addition to initial temporary housing, the reconstruction plan seeks to develop infrastructure and permanent housing, including “modern schools and hospitals, manufacturing and agriculture, roads and trains, water and energy plants, logistic hubs, telecom, tech and data centers, sports and leisure facilities, seaports and an airport,” Gabay said.

Marc Jeffrey Rowan, an American billionaire who sits on the Executive Board alongside Gabay, said reconstruction would start in the Strip’s southernmost city of Rafah, where 100,000 homes would be built for 500,000 people, in addition to $5 billion in infrastructure projects.

“Over time, 400,000 homes for the entirety of the population with more than $40 billion of infrastructure” will be built under the plan, he said.

“This is not a problem of money or collateral; this is a problem of peace,” he said, noting that Gaza’s coastline alone is worth $50 billion. “It just needs to be unlocked and financed,” Rowan added.

Speaking earlier at the summit, U.S. President Donald Trump said he believes Hamas will lay down its weapons under his plan, warning the terror organization will be “very harshly met” if they refuse to disarm.

In his remarks, Trump claimed that the Islamist terrorists told him that contrary to popular belief, “they don’t want to die.”

He also gave Hamas credit for returning the body of Israel Police Master Sgt. Ran Gvili, the last remaining hostage taken from Israel during the Hamas-led terrorist attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, whose remains were recovered by the Israeli military in late January.

The president stated that all countries that joined the Board of Peace, including the United States, had been “very generous with money.”

He said that Washington would be contributing $10 billion to the Board of Peace. Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan and Kuwait pledged $7 billion for Gaza.

In addition to funding, some countries are also pledging personnel to help preserve the ceasefire, he said.

Indonesia, Morocco, Albania, Kosovo and Kazakhstan “all committed troops and police to stabilize Gaza,” according to the president, who noted that other nations like Egypt and Jordan, are also providing “substantial help” to create a “trustworthy” Gaza police force.

Hamas Gaza Strip
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin