Soldier hurt by terror suspect at IDF base

A Palestinian terrorism suspect who was being held at an Israel Defense Forces base in the Jordan Valley broke free from his handcuffs on Saturday and attacked a female soldier, lightly wounding her, the military said.

Another female soldier opened fire in accordance with arrest procedures and fatally shot the assailant, according to the IDF.

The wounded soldier was taken to a hospital for treatment and her family was notified, the army said.

The suspect had a record of so‑called “popular terrorism,” including stone-throwing and Molotov cocktail attacks, the IDF added.