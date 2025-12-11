More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Speaker Johnson ‘The Bible is clear: Judea and Samaria are the Land of Israel’

“I do not understand why we debate this anew every single day,” Rep. Mike Johnson told Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.

Dec. 11, 2025
JNS Staff

Speaker Johnson ‘The Bible is clear: Judea and Samaria are the Land of Israel’

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (left) during a meeting with Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, December 2025. Credit: Samaria Regional Council.
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson (left) meeting with Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan, December 2025. Credit: Samaria Regional Council.

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), speaker of the House of Representatives, told visiting Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan in Washington this week that “Judea and Samaria are the Land of Israel,” Dagan’s office stated on Thursday.

“I visited Samaria—both as a member of Congress before becoming speaker, and again last summer as speaker with a small group of colleagues,” Johnson told Dagan, according to a Hebrew readout the Samaria Regional Council provided to JNS on Thursday.

“The Bible is clear: Judea and Samaria are the Land of Israel. I do not understand why we debate this anew every single day,” Johnson said, adding, “The people of Israel know who stands with them in this moment of crisis. They recognize it, and they value it.”

During their meeting, Dagan presented Johnson with copper artwork depicting biblical sites in northern Samaria, including Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus (Shechem), Mount Gerizim and Mount Ebal, and ancient pillars of Samaria (Sebastia), the capital of the Kingdom of Israel.

“We are fighting together for justice. Judea and Samaria are justice, and they are security. No nation on earth has a connection to its homeland as deep as the Jewish people have to the Land of Israel—especially to Judea and Samaria, the land of the Bible,” Dagan told the speaker.

“Two thousand years ago, the prophets Jeremiah, Amos and Ezekiel foretold that the people of Israel would return to their land, rebuild the hills of Samaria, plant vineyards and produce wine,” Dagan continued.

“That is exactly what we are doing today,” he said. “There is no greater justice than fulfilling the words of the prophets in the Land of Israel, particularly in the biblical heartland of Judea and Samaria.

“Before, and certainly after Oct. 7, it is clear to all of us that this is not only a matter of justice, but also the protective shield of the State of Israel,” Dagan said, in reference to the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, attacks targeting villages on the southern border.

“Therefore, it is also what brings security to the Western world and to the United States,” he said.

Dagan traveled to the U.S. capital for three days of marathon meetings aimed at promoting Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, his office announced. He met with lawmakers, top Trump administration officials and leading evangelical figures.

On Wednesday, Dagan spoke at a “historic” hearing of the Middle East Subcommittee of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The hearing, titled, “Understanding Judea and Samaria: Historical, Strategic and Political Dynamics in U.S.–Israel Relations,” marked the first use of the region’s “accurate and historic name,” according to Dagan’s statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has led an unprecedented drive to expand control of Judea and Samaria, approving some 50,000 housing units and more than 50 new Jewish communities since late 2022.

As of Jan. 1, 529,704 Jews lived in Judea and Samaria, amounting to approximately 5.28% of the Jewish state’s population.

Nearly 70% of Israelis want Jerusalem to extend full legal sovereignty over the disputed territory, according to a poll conducted on Jan. 29.

On Aug. 4, Johnson declared that Judea and Samaria belong to the Jewish people “by right,” as he became the highest-ranking American official to cross the Jewish state’s pre-1967 lines with Samaria.

According to the Israel Hayom daily, Johnson visited the Samaria city of Ariel with the express consent of U.S. President Donald Trump and the State Department.

Judea and Samaria U.S.-Israel Relations Congress
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
EXPLORE JNS
Memorial candle light flame
World News
Iran reportedly executed three men, including teen wrestler
“The Iranian regime executed a 19-year-old for demanding democracy,” stated Sen. John Fetterman. “I stand with his memory and the thousands of other young Iranians.”
Mar. 19, 2026
US State Department
U.S. News
State Department partners with El Al to operate evacuation flights
More than 70,000 Americans have returned to the United States from the Middle East since the Iran conflict began on Feb. 28.
Mar. 19, 2026
Chris Smith
U.S. News
‘All about deception,’ says NJ Republican, who can’t get X to remove handle spoofing him, posting Jew-hatred
“If this thing is growing, this inauthentic account is going to deceive more people,” Rep. Chris Smith told JNS. “Especially overseas, where there’s a language barrier or something.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
International Court of Justice, The Hague
World News
As Germany accused at ICJ for aiding Israel, it pulls support for Jewish state before UN court
“We are now part of a process at the International Court of Justice initiated by Nicaragua,” Berlin said. “We have decided to focus on this process.”
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Bernie Sanders
U.S. News
Bernie Sanders looks to kill US bomb sales to Israel
“No more weapons to support an illegal war,” Sanders wrote on Thursday, setting up a vote that will largely gauge Democratic support for Israel.
Mar. 19, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Menin Met Council Passover
U.S. News
NYC Council speaker joins Met Council mock Seder, food distribution
“We are deeply grateful for speaker Julie Menin’s leadership, her presence and for standing up against antisemitism when it truly matters,” David Greenfield, CEO of the Met Council, told JNS.
Mar. 19, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard
Martin Sherman
Column
An ominous cloud of un-American invective
Martin Sherman