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News   Israel News

Terrell prays for peace at Jerusalem’s Western Wall

The head of the DOJ’s antisemitism task force visits the country for the first time to receive Israel’s Award of Honor.

Jan. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. Department of Justice Senior Counsel Leo Terrell, who heads the department’s Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Jan. 25, 2026, during his first visit to Israel to receive a government award for combating antisemitism. Credit: Western Wall Heritage Foundation.
U.S. Department of Justice Senior Counsel Leo Terrell, who heads the department’s Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, prays at the Western Wall in Jerusalem on Jan. 25, 2026, during his first visit to Israel to receive a government award for combating antisemitism. Credit: Western Wall Heritage Foundation.
( Jan. 26, 2026 / JNS )

U.S. Justice Department senior counsel Leo Terrell arrived in Israel on Sunday, a day before a Jerusalem gala honoring him, beginning his trip in Israel’s capital.

It was “a beautiful day” and he felt “a whole different environment here—a feeling of good, warmth,” he posted online.

Terrell, who heads the department’s Task Force to Combat Antisemitism, said it was his first visit to the Jewish state. The Israeli government will honor him with its annual Award of Honor for the Fight Against Antisemitism at a gala at Jerusalem’s International Convention Center launching the Second International Conference on Combating Antisemitism.

In a video from the Western Wall, Terrell said he was “privileged” to stand in Israel’s holiest city, and wished “for the Israeli people to live in peace” and to “stop the hatred towards Jewish people.”

On Monday, he posted that he was “in awe” walking through the ancient excavations near the wall, also sharing video of touring the City of David.

“Walking the same stairs that Jesus Christ walked was remarkable. The City of David is a treasure, where history comes alive and faith feels tangible! Grateful for our incredible guide who brought it to life!” Terrell wrote on X.

During his visit on Sunday to the Dan Family Aish World Center in Jerusalem, Terrell spoke with students and staff about confronting antisemitism on U.S. college campuses. Rabbi Steven Burg, CEO of Aish, called the visit “remarkable” and said Terrell’s message of solidarity “came at a moment when it is profoundly needed.”

Terrell also visited the headquarters of United Hatzalah, an emergency-response organization, praising its volunteers as “Israel at its best” and “humanity at its finest.”

Former Arkansas governor and U.S. ambassador Mike Huckabee welcomed Terrell to Israel on Sunday, writing on social media that he looked forward to meeting him.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli will present the awards, including a separate award in memory of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which will be presented to his pastor, Rob McCoy, recognizing Kirk’s staunch support for Israel and opposition to Jew-hatred.

The two-day gathering, titled “Generation of Truth,” will take place ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, bringing together political leaders and representatives from more than 20 countries. Discussions will focus on violent Islamist, progressive and far-right antisemitism.

“Senior Counsel Terrell’s leadership and moral clarity have produced tangible, on-the-ground impact and earned him broad recognition among Jewish communities, elected officials and public figures in the United States and around the world,” said Chikli.

The minister added that the annual awards honor individuals who “refuse to remain silent” in the face of a global rise in Jew-hatred.

Confirmed attendees include Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama; former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz; former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison; Argentine Justice Minister Mariano Cúneo Libarona; Brazilian senator and presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro; and Brazilian lawmaker Eduardo Bolsonaro.

Officials from across Europe, Latin America and North America are also expected, with participating countries including Albania, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Italy, Lithuania, Mexico, the Netherlands, Norway, Panama, Paraguay, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States.

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