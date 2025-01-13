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News   Israel News

Terror supporter excluded from municipal coalition in Belgium

The center-right New Flemish Alliance refused to govern alongside Hassoun, who called for Hamas to take more Israeli hostages.

Jan. 13, 2025
Yossi Lempkowicz
In 2016, Karim Hassoun (pictured) honored a slain Hezbollah terrorist outside the Museum and Documentation Centre on Holocaust and Human Rights in Mechelen, the site of the transit camp from where Jews and Romani in Belgium were sent to Auschwitz. Credit: European Jewish Press.
In 2016, Karim Hassoun (pictured) honored a slain Hezbollah terrorist outside the Museum and Documentation Centre on Holocaust and Human Rights in Mechelen, the site of the transit camp from where Jews and Romani in Belgium were sent to Auschwitz. Credit: European Jewish Press.

Political parties in the Belgian city of Willebroek last week decided to exclude Karim Hassoun, co-founder of the Hind Rajab Foundation, from participation in the municipal coalition.

The foundation seeks to prosecute Israeli soldiers around the world. It was behind the recent war crimes investigation targeting an Israeli tourist visiting Brazil.

Hassoun launched the organization in September 2024, one month before municipal elections in Belgium. After months of negotiations, the leaders of Willebroek’s two largest factions finally reached an agreement to form a governing coalition after Hassoun’s party agreed to expel him. Willebroek Mayor Eddy Bevers, from the center-right New Flemish Alliance (N-VA), had consistently stated that he would not govern alongside extremists.

The political development followed calls by the Belgian Jewish community for the Iedereen 2830 party to remove Hassoun from its rolls.

Regina Suchowolski Sluszny, head of the Belgian Forum of Jewish Organizations and a member of the European Jewish Association, had urged local politicians not to include a figure such as Hassoun. Jewish magazine Joods Actueel published photographs of Hassoun proudly wearing a Hezbollah cap and of him honoring a slain Hezbollah terrorist in front of the Belgian Holocaust Museum.

When asked whether he would condemn Hamas after the Oct. 7 attacks, Hassoun wrote on social media, “I condemn Hamas for not taking 500 or 1000 hostages, instead of just 200.”

“Hassoun is a radical extremist who supports Hamas and Hezbollah and imports antisemitism to the streets of Europe,” said Belgian MP Michael Freilich.

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.

Hamas Anti-Israel Bias Defense and Security Europe
Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz Yossi Lempkowicz
Yossi Lempkowicz is the Editor-in-Chief of European Jewish Press and Senior Media Advisor at the Europe Israel Press Association. A political science and diplomacy graduate, he is a passionate advocate for Israel, frequently appearing on radio, television, and in print to provide analysis and counter media bias. Discover his insights on European-Israeli relations, policies, and diplomacy.
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