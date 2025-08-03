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News   Israel News

Hundreds visit Temple Mount on Tisha B’Av

Israeli government ministers, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, visited the site as police allowed previously prohibited religious expression.

Aug. 3, 2025
JNS Staff, Hanan Greenwood
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir seen after a visit at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, during Tisha B’Av, Aug. 3, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir seen after a visit at the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City, during Tisha B’Av, Aug. 3, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.

Hundreds of Jewish Israelis, including government ministers, visited the Temple Mount in Jerusalem on Sunday, the Jewish fast day of Tisha B’Av.

In a departure from previous years, police authorized singing within the Temple Mount compound.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Negev, Galilee and National Resilience Minister Isaac Wasserlauf were among those who visited the site.

Ben-Gvir, speaking from the Temple Mount, addressed the release of disturbing videos by Gazan terrorist groups of emaciated Israeli hostages. He described the footage as part of Hamas’s ongoing efforts “to create pressure on the State of Israel.” He emphasized that the Temple Mount itself served as evidence that “sovereignty and governance are possible.”

“Precisely from here, a message must be sent,” Ben-Gvir asserted, outlining his prescription for responding to Hamas. He called for Israel to “conquer all of Gaza, declare sovereignty over the entire Strip, take down every Hamas member, and encourage voluntary migration.”

According to Ben-Gvir, only by taking these steps could Israel hope to secure the release of hostages and achieve victory in the current conflict.

Thousands had already gathered at the Western Wall plaza in Jerusalem on Saturday evening to mark the start of Tisha B’Av (the 9th of Av)—a day when Jews mourn the destruction of both ancient Temples that once stood on the Temple Mount in Israel’s capital, considered the holiest site in Judaism. It is a day of fasting and lamentation.

Under the current government, the Temple Mount has seen a surge in Jewish visits and open worship, especially on important holidays such as Tisha B’Av.

The Prime Minister’s Office, however, asserted on Sunday: “Israel’s policy to maintain the status quo on the Temple Mount has not changed and will not change.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
Jewish News Syndicate (JNS) is the fastest-growing news agency covering Israel and the Jewish world. We provide news briefs features opinions and analysis to 100 print newspapers and digital publications on a daily basis.
Hanan Greenwood
Hanan Greenwood Hanan Greenwood
Hanan Greenwood covers religious affairs and the settlement movement for Israel Hayom and JNS.
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