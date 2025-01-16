More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

US-Israeli citizens to be freed in first phase of hostage deal

Seven Americans, four of whom are presumed dead, are being held captive in Gaza. Keith Siegal and Sagui Dekel-Chen could be freed as early as Sunday.

Jan. 16, 2025
Danny Zaken
Sagui Dekel-Chen and Family
Hamas captive Sagui Dekel-Chen with his wife, Avital, and daughters Bar, 6, and Gali, 2. Credit: Courtesy of the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

A senior U.S. administration source has disclosed to CNN that two American citizens held hostage in Gaza since Oct. 7 are expected to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas announced on Wednesday.

The Americans slated for release are Keith Siegel and Sagui Dekel-Chen, according to the source. Along with them, five female IDF spotters—Liri Albag, Karina Ariev, Agam Berger, Daniella Gilboa and Naama Levy—could be freed as early as Sunday.

Their expected release is part of the broader, phased agreement to secure the release of all the hostages held in Gaza. Currently, seven Americans remain in captivity there. IDF soldier Idan Alexander, Siegal and Dekel-Chen are presumed to be alive, and four other Americans initially listed among the hostages have been confirmed dead, their bodies still unrecovered.

U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed American citizens would be included in the first group of releases. However, he carefully avoided specifying numbers, identities or details regarding their condition.

“Even as we welcome this news, we remember all the families whose loved ones were killed in Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack, and the many innocent people killed in the war that followed,” Biden said. “It is long past time for the fighting to end and the work of building peace and security to begin. I am also thinking of the American families, three of whom have living hostages in Gaza and four [of whom are] awaiting [the] return of remains after what has been the most horrible ordeal imaginable. Under this deal, we are determined to bring all of them home.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Gaza Strip Defense and Security U.S. Politics
Danny Zaken
EXPLORE JNS
Missile attack Arad
Israel News
Paramedics treat nearly 100 people after Iranian missile hits Arad in southern Israel
“A blatant war crime. Pure terrorism,” the Israeli Foreign Ministry said.
Mar. 21, 2026
Mamdani
U.S. News
Mamdani says he has ‘productive’ and ‘honest’ relationship with Trump
The New York City mayor told “PBS” that he has met with Orthodox Jewish leaders about antisemitism, “childcare and housing and quality-of-life issues.”
Mar. 21, 2026
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin