‘Good riddance': Iranian who plotted to kill Trump eliminated

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz revealed on Wednesday that the slain Iranian commander who plotted to assassinate President Donald Trump also plotted to kill former Cabinet officials, ambassadors and activists “on American soil.”

“Good riddance,” Waltz added in an X post about the terrorist.

The diplomat did not elaborate on who those officials might have been.

In addition to plotting to kill @Potus he’s also plotted to assassinate former cabinet officials, ambassadors, and activists - on American soil. Good riddance. https://t.co/t1t7mWKEci — Ambassador Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) March 4, 2026

Speaking to the press on Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said that “the leader of the unit who attempted to assassinate President Trump has been hunted down and killed” on March 3.

“Iran tried to kill President Trump. And President Trump got the last laugh,” he added.

Hegseth emphasized that the Iranian was “not the focus of the effort by any stretch of the imagination, [but] if we had the opportunity to get at those who are trying to get at Americans specifically, we would.”

He did not name the leader who was killed.

According to Israel’s Channel 12 broadcaster, the Israel Defense Forces killed the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Special Operations Division, Rahman Moghadam, who was behind the Trump assassination scheme.

The report added that Trump was informed of this development.