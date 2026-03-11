Watch: IAF destroys missile launcher in Iran minutes before firing

The Israeli Air Force on Monday eliminated a cell operating a ballistic- missile launcher in western Iran, minutes before it fired at Israel, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Immediately upon identification, an IAF aircraft struck and dismantled the cell’s ballistic-missile launcher and eliminated the operatives before they were able to carry out the launch, the IDF said.

“The IDF continues to operate persistently to dismantle the ballistic- missile infrastructure in western Iran in order to reduce, as much as possible, the scope of missile fire directed toward Israeli territory,” the army added.

Watch the IAF in action below.