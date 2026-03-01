WATCH: Iranian warhead hits just outside Old City of Jerusalem

An Iranian warhead impacted “just a few hundred meters” from Jerusalem’s Old City on Saturday, the Israel Police revealed on Sunday.

Following reports of an explosion in “an open area located just a few hundred meters from the holy sites in the Old City,” police and bomb disposal teams launched “extensive scans,” per the police statement.

“They located the warhead of an Iranian missile, along with incendiary and explosive materials scattered in the vicinity,” the statement added.

Officers and police bomb disposal teams in Jerusalem safely neutralized and removed an Iranian missile warhead that landed just a few hundred meters from the Old City’s holy sites. This incident reiterates the importance of Home Front Command directives, including temporarily… pic.twitter.com/8UZPKPIoTg — Israel Police (@israelpolice) March 1, 2026

The bomb was neutralized by bomb disposal teams of the Israel Police, “who transferred it for further examination at explosives laboratories.”

The police stressed that since the start of the war, in accordance with the Israel Defense Forces’ Home Front Command guidelines, all holy sites in the Old City have been closed to worshippers to ensure their safety.

“The public is asked to avoid approaching these areas,” it stated.

Cmdr. Dvir Tamim of the Jerusalem District Police said in the statement that Saturday’s incident “provided another clear example that for the enemy, all targets are legitimate.”

“Had this warhead deviated by even a few hundred meters, it could have caused severe damage, particularly if it struck one of the holy sites while full of worshippers or visitors,” he said. “We will continue to implement Home Front Command instructions to protect and safeguard civilians.”

Eleven people have been killed in Israel since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury,” the joint Israeli-American military action against the Iranian regime that began on Saturday morning.

On Sunday, nine people were killed and over two dozen more sustained injuries by a missile impact in the Jerusalem suburb of Beit Shemesh, according to the Magen David Adom emergency medical services.

The casualties, including children, are believed to have been inside a bomb shelter when it took a direct hit from an Iranian ballistic missile.