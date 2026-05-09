More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Herzog bids farewell to Costa Rica’s outgoing head of state, meets president-elect

The Israeli president thanked Rodrigo Chaves Robles for supporting the Jewish state in its “most difficult moments.”

May. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal Herzog arrive for President elect of Costa Rica Laura Fernandez swear-in ceremony at Estadio Nacional on May 8, 2026 in San Jose, Costa Rica. Photo by Arnoldo Robert/Getty Images.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal Herzog, arrive for Costa Rican President Laura Fernández Delgado’s swearing-in ceremony at Estadio Nacional in San José on May 8, 2026. Photo by Arnoldo Robert/Getty Images.
( May 9, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met on Friday with the outgoing head of state of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, thanking him for standing by Israel’s side during his presidency, “even in our most difficult moments.”

“It is a great honor to be here in Costa Rica at the invitation of my dear friend,” Herzog tweeted about Chaves Robles, who left office on Saturday, succeeded by President-elect Laura Fernández Delgado.

The Israeli leader expressed his “deepest gratitude” to Robles “for advancing the relationship between our two nations to new heights. We will not forget this friendship.”

The President’s Office in Jerusalem said in a statement that Herzog is scheduled to meet with a series of international leaders during his visit to the Central American country for Fernández Delgado’s inauguration.

Among them are the incoming president of Costa Rica, Spain’s King Felipe VI, President of Chile José Antonio Kast, President of Guatemala Bernardo Arévalo, President of Honduras Nasry Asfura, President of Panama José Raúl Mulino and President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader.

Herzog is also slated to meet the vice presidents of Ecuador and El Salvador, the prime ministers of Curaçao and Aruba, as well as foreign ministers, ministers and parliamentary heads from other countries, including the minister of state from the United Arab Emirates.

Fernández Delgado’s talks with Herzog will be her first official meeting upon assuming her post.

Israel and Costa Rica share historical ties of friendship and extensive cooperation in the political, economic and technological spheres, alongside a mutual commitment to deepening and continuing the relations, the President’s Office noted.

“In the framework of the talks and bilateral meetings held so far, there was a notable willingness to strengthen cooperative ventures and reinforce ties with the State of Israel,” it added.

In a separate tweet on Friday, Herzog said that he looks “forward to working with President Fernández, a young and promising leader who is a true friend of the State of Israel.”

On Wednesday, Herzog became the first Israeli president to visit Panama, upon his arrival calling the Central American country “a true friend and partner.”

Latin America Israeli Foreign Policy
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli troops operate against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. Credit: Israel Defense Forces.
Israel News
IDF attacks Islamic Jihad arms production factory in Gaza
The site was also used by Hamas for the manufacture of explosive devices.
May. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
View of the Air Force Technological College in Haifa, on May 12, 2025. Photo by Moshe Shai/FLASH90.
Israel News
Civilian, three IDF soldiers charged with spying for Tehran
Some of the defendants studied at the Israeli Air Force Technological College in Haifa.
May. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Protestors gather outside of Columbia University’s Butler Library in New York City
U.S. News
Danon: Protesters in NYC calling for Israel’s destruction won’t deter Jewish community
Video from the rally at Columbia University shows violent activists pushing barriers and confronting law enforcement personnel.
May. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
An Israel Defense Forces helicopter fires a missile toward Hezbollah terrorists, near the Israeli-Lebanese border, May 2, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF hits more than 85 targets across Lebanon
Hezbollah launched explosive drones at Israeli territory near the border, wounding three soldiers.
May. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
People view a giant menorah, lit up for Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights in Trafalgar Square on December 11, 2023 in London, United Kingdom. Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images.
Antisemitism
London men charged over TikTok harassment filming of Jews
The defendants, Adam Bedoui and Abdelkader Amir Bousloub, are from Hillingdon in west London.
May. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Palestinian protesters chant genocidal slogans on Place du Canada as Israelis gather to mark Israel's 78th Independence Day. Photo by Amelie Botbol.
Antisemitism
WATCH: Israeli envoy urges Canada’s leadership to combat Jew-hatred
Antisemitic attacks against Canadians total about 20 per day, Ambassador Iddo Moed said.
May. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Why won’t Jewish stars speak up against antisemitism?
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin with guest Jonah Platt, Ep. 221
May. 8, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Martin Sherman. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Helvetian hypocrisy and Iran
Martin Sherman
Melanie Phillips
Column
The anti-Zionist contagion
Melanie Phillips