Herzog bids farewell to Costa Rica’s outgoing head of state, meets president-elect

Israeli President Isaac Herzog met on Friday with the outgoing head of state of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves Robles, thanking him for standing by Israel’s side during his presidency, “even in our most difficult moments.”

“It is a great honor to be here in Costa Rica at the invitation of my dear friend,” Herzog tweeted about Chaves Robles, who left office on Saturday, succeeded by President-elect Laura Fernández Delgado.

The Israeli leader expressed his “deepest gratitude” to Robles “for advancing the relationship between our two nations to new heights. We will not forget this friendship.”

It is a great honor to be here in Costa Rica at the invitation of my dear friend President @RodrigoChavesR as he completes his term in office and hands over to President-elect Laura Fernández Delgado tomorrow.



I wish to express my deepest gratitude to President Chaves Robles for… pic.twitter.com/WWMIrGHBxR — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) May 8, 2026

The President’s Office in Jerusalem said in a statement that Herzog is scheduled to meet with a series of international leaders during his visit to the Central American country for Fernández Delgado’s inauguration.

Among them are the incoming president of Costa Rica, Spain’s King Felipe VI, President of Chile José Antonio Kast, President of Guatemala Bernardo Arévalo, President of Honduras Nasry Asfura, President of Panama José Raúl Mulino and President of the Dominican Republic Luis Abinader.

Herzog is also slated to meet the vice presidents of Ecuador and El Salvador, the prime ministers of Curaçao and Aruba, as well as foreign ministers, ministers and parliamentary heads from other countries, including the minister of state from the United Arab Emirates.

Fernández Delgado’s talks with Herzog will be her first official meeting upon assuming her post.

Israel and Costa Rica share historical ties of friendship and extensive cooperation in the political, economic and technological spheres, alongside a mutual commitment to deepening and continuing the relations, the President’s Office noted.

“In the framework of the talks and bilateral meetings held so far, there was a notable willingness to strengthen cooperative ventures and reinforce ties with the State of Israel,” it added.

In a separate tweet on Friday, Herzog said that he looks “forward to working with President Fernández, a young and promising leader who is a true friend of the State of Israel.”

I am honored to represent the State of Israel today at the inauguration of the incoming President of Costa Rica, Laura Fernández Delgado.



Costa Rica has stood by Israel’s side ever since voting for Israel’s establishment at the United Nations in 1947.



I look forward to working… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) May 8, 2026

On Wednesday, Herzog became the first Israeli president to visit Panama, upon his arrival calling the Central American country “a true friend and partner.”