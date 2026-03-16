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WATCH: Netanyahu visits café to dispel conspiracies about his supposed death

“Do you want to count the number of my fingers?” the Israeli premier joked, referencing claims that his recent press conference was generated by AI.

Mar. 16, 2026
JNS Staff

WATCH: Netanyahu visits café to dispel conspiracies about his supposed death

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Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks to the Knesset, on Feb. 23, 2026. Credit: GPO.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday posted a video to X showing himself buying a cup of coffee at a café, to dispel conspiracy theories circulating online that he was killed by Iran.

“They’re saying online that you’re actually dead,” a man filming Netanyahu on a smartphone is heard saying in Hebrew.

Israel’s longest-serving prime minister replied, “I’m dying for coffee.”

The Hebrew phrase he used, literally “dead for,” is an idiom expressing extreme enthusiasm or love for something.

Netanyahu continued, “You know what? I’m ‘dying for’ my people.”

The Israeli leader then raised his fingers and asked the cameraman if he wanted to count them, appearing to mock social media rumors that his March 12 press conference in Israel had been generated by artificial intelligence and showed him with six fingers on one hand.

The premier went on to praise Israelis for their steadfastness during the war, saying their support had given him, the government, the Israel Defense Forces and the Mossad intelligence agency the strength to continue carrying out actions that “I cannot share with you right now.”

He said Israel was delivering heavy blows to Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon, and urged citizens to continue following Home Front Command guidelines by remaining close to protected spaces.

As of Monday morning, the post had garnered more than 60 million impressions.

Iran Benjamin Netanyahu Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
JNS Staff
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